Dr. Gary Knighton of Arizona Medical Weight Loss Awarded As 2025 AZ Top Doc

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Knighton, D.O. of Arizona Medical Weight Loss has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2025. At the heart of Arizona Medical Weight Loss is Dr. Knighton, a compassionate and experienced physician whose dedication to helping patients achieve lasting, healthy weight loss is unmatched. With decades of experience and a long-standing membership in the Obesity Medicine Association, Dr. Knighton has built a practice rooted in both expertise, empathy and unparalleled success among his patients.Staying at the forefront of obesity medicine, Dr. Knighton consistently integrates the latest medications and treatment advancements into his care. His unique approach goes far beyond the scale—blending science with sensitivity, he combines personalized nutritional guidance, physical activity planning, targeted vitamin support, and carefully selected medications to create custom-tailored weight loss programs for every individual he treats."Our goal is to make your weight loss journey not just effective, but enjoyable and attainable," Dr. Knighton emphasizes. "When you walk out of our clinic, we want you feeling uplifted, confident, feeling and looking your best."This patient-first philosophy is what truly sets Arizona Medical Weight Loss apart. Every person who walks through the door is treated with care, respect, and individualized attention—never as a number, but as a whole person with unique needs and goals. Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Knighton remains actively involved in the broader medical community. He is a proud member of several respected organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Osteopathic Association, the Arizona Osteopathic Medical Association, and the Obesity Medicine Association—reflecting his deep commitment to professional excellence and ongoing education.To learn more about Dr. Knighton please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/dr-gary-knighton/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

