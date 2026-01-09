Nilesh Patel, M.D. Has Been Awarded A 2025 NY Top Doc

Nilesh Patel, M.D.

NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified otolaryngologist, Dr. Nilesh Patel for 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NY Top Docs has reviewed and approved Nilesh Patel, M.D., a leading ear, nose, and throat specialist, based on merit for 2025. Dr. Patel, a leading otolaryngologist based in Midtown Manhattan, continues to be recognized for delivering exceptional ENT care to patients across New York City and the tri-state area. His practice is distinguished by its use of advanced, minimally invasive treatments that prioritize both clinical effectiveness and patient comfort.Dr. Patel offers a range of modern in-office procedures—including balloon sinuplasty and turbinate reduction—designed to treat chronic sinus and nasal conditions with minimal downtime. His commitment to convenience, safety, and the latest advancements in otolaryngology positions his practice as a trusted resource for patients seeking state-of-the-art care.A graduate of the accelerated BS/MD program at the Sophie Davis School of Medicine, Dr. Patel went on to earn his medical degree from the New York University School of Medicine in 1995. He completed a general surgery internship in 1996 at the State University of New York Health Science Center in Brooklyn and continued at the same institution to complete his residency in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery in 2000.Dr. Patel is also deeply involved in academic medicine and leadership. He currently serves as Surgeon Director at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai and is a former president of the institution’s medical board. Additionally, he is an active member of the Department of Otolaryngology at NYU Langone Medical Center. Beyond clinical care, Dr. Patel has made significant contributions to the field through authorship in medical journals and textbooks, and by presenting his work at professional meetings. His academic involvement underscores a career-long commitment to advancing the specialty of otolaryngology.With a patient-centered philosophy that emphasizes personalized care and collaboration, Dr. Patel continues to set the standard for modern ENT treatment in the region.To learn more about Dr. Nilesh Patel, please visit: https://nytopdocs.com/doctors/dr-nilesh-patel/ ----About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@NYTopDocs.com and/or visit www.NYTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.