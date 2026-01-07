Iowa’s Unified Allocation Plan receives first-in-the-nation approval of critical steps to focus federal resources on student achievement over administrative bureaucracy

The U.S. Department of Education waiver approval marks the first step in fully realizing Iowa’s comprehensive Unified Allocation Plan, granting waivers of certain federal ESEA requirements and consolidating funding to more effectively align with statewide priorities that have the greatest impact on student outcomes.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education today announced that Iowa is the first state in the nation to receive federal approval of critical steps to redirect federal resources from compliance to the classroom in its innovative Unified Allocation Plan. U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon made the announcement at Broadway Elementary School in Denison, Iowa, alongside Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow, as part of her Returning Education to the States Tour. Iowa is the first state in the nation to receive a “Returning Education to the States” federal waiver approval.

“This announcement marks an important step toward returning education to the states and putting students first,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said. “As the first state in the nation to submit a Unified Allocation Plan, and to receive these waivers, Iowa now has greater flexibility to focus federal resources on what drives student success, and we’re well positioned to do so. I look forward to continuing to improve student outcomes, reduce red tape for schools, support teachers, and ensure federal education dollars are focused toward state and local priorities where they make the greatest difference.”

Today’s approval marks the first step in fully realizing Iowa’s comprehensive Unified Allocation Plan, providing flexibility of certain requirements under the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended (ESEA). Iowa’s first-in-the-nation plan seeks to focus more federal resources on improving student achievement over federal compliance. The flexibilities provided by the waiver announced today will reduce some of these compliance costs, allowing nearly $8 million in time and resources to be redirected from compliance to the classroom over four years.

“Recognizing the remarkable results Iowa has delivered for students over the past two years, we are honored to be the first state in the nation to forge this path forward, aligning federal resources to what's working in Iowa, expanding local flexibility to best serve students most in need of support, and rightsizing administrative workloads,” said Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow. “We are grateful to each of the administrators, teachers, and Iowans whose experience and expertise shaped Iowa’s innovative Unified Allocation Plan, which reflects our collective focus on accountability for student outcomes. Alongside them and the U.S. Department of Education, we look forward to continuing our work to refocus federal resources on their true purpose–the success of all learners.”

First, this waiver allows the Iowa Department of Education to operate a block grant for 100% of ESEA federal state-level funds, consolidating state activities funds from four ESEA federal education programs— Title II, Part A, Title III, Part A and Title IV, Parts A and B, which focus on supporting effective instruction and professional development, English language learners, student support and academic enrichment and 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Immediately, this block grant of ESEA federal state-level activities funds will total about $3.8 million for Federal Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025. For example, the Iowa Department of Education proposed to use this state-level block grant to support continued investments in evidence-based literacy professional learning and new investments in professional learning to empower all teachers to best serve English learners offered statewide at no cost to schools or educators.

Second, the U.S. Department of Education approved program-specific waivers, which will enable the Iowa Department of Education to expand flexibility to local school districts for how they use Title I-A, Title I-D and Title IV-A funds. These funds support schools with high numbers of children from low-income families, neglected or delinquent youth and student support and academic enrichment on improving academic achievement and digital literacy. Without seeking additional federal approval, this will help enable schools to move beyond short-term spending pressures and support multi-year initiatives, including intensive tutoring, evidence-based professional learning, and services supporting successful student transitions.

Third, the U.S. Department of Education has committed to advancing Iowa’s request to streamline programmatic and fiscal reporting as a model for the nation. This will allow more flexibility to support innovative solutions that focus on classroom instruction for students and reduce time and resources spent on duplicative administrative duties, while ensuring transparency and accountability. Iowa will focus on implementing the approved elements of the Unified Allocation Plan, demonstrating impact, and continuing to build the case for broader flexibility.

More information, including the full Revised Iowa Unified Allocation Plan Proposal submitted in September 2025 and the original first Proposed 2025 Iowa Unified Allocation Plan submitted in March 2025 and can be found on the Department’s 2025 Iowa Unified Allocation Plan webpage. A copy of the approval letter from Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will also be posted.

