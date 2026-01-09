NHN Women Network Hosts Landmark 10th Edition Global Retreat Across Doha and China, Celebrating “The Total Woman”

Mrs. Ngechi Ngonadi leads the WarRoom Foundation in advancing women’s leadership, economic empowerment, and global influence through purpose-driven initiatives.

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NHN Women Network , through its flagship platform NHN The War Room, successfully hosted its 10th Edition Annual Global Women’s Retreat, spanning Doha, Qatar and China, under the powerful theme “The Total Woman – Building a Confident and Secure Woman (Proverbs 31)”.The historic edition marked a decade of transformative global gatherings convened by Dr. Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, bringing together accomplished women leaders, faith voices, professionals, and families for an immersive experience of spiritual renewal, leadership development, and cross-cultural exposure.The NHN Women Network Retreat 2025 (10th Edition) was held in October 2025, with key sessions hosted in Doha before transitioning to China for continued cultural immersion, reflection, and strategic engagement.The retreat focused on holistic womanhood, addressing identity, faith, leadership, marriage, mental health, purpose, influence, and societal impact — anchored on the biblical model of the Proverbs 31 woman.A total of 270 participants were in attendance including women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, ministers, couples, and global change-makers, with attendees who came from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America to participate in the retreat experience.The primary goals of the retreat were to reposition women to understand and embrace wholeness in identity, faith, and purpose as well as foster healing, confidence, and celebrate excellence through recognition and honour in a highly curated experience that provided access to seasoned global voices and mentors in beautifully set locations in Doha and China, respectively.These objectives were strongly achieved, with participants engaging in worship sessions, leadership teachings, panel conversations, wellness activities, and intimate storytelling formats.The retreat featured an exceptional lineup of internationally respected speakers, including: Pastor Tinu Asegieme, Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo & Pastor Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, Pastor Dr. Eno Jerry, Pastor David Adeoye & Adesunmbo Adeoye, Rev. Christie Bature, Dr. Reuben Abati, Dr. Stephen Akintayo and Gideon Mba.The Afternoon Pink High Tea Conversations also featured keynote and panel contributions from Betty Irabor, Apostle Kadesh Jenkins, Amaka Chika-Mbonu, Dr. Ada Ezeaka, Tara Fela-Durotoye, and Funke Felix-Adejumo and others.A major highlight of the retreat was the Awards & Gala Night, where NHN honoured women whose lives exemplify faith, leadership, resilience, and impact, and husbands, fathers, and leaders recognised for strength, courage, passion, and unwavering support for women and families in the Awards for Women of Excellence and Men of Valour, respectively.These recognitions reinforced NHN’s belief in celebrating role models who inspire others to rise and live out purpose with integrity.The retreat resulted in renewed clarity and spiritual depth among attendees, powerful testimonies of healing, restoration, and cross-border connections.One participant shared:“This retreat didn’t just inspire me, it realigned my life. I understand now what it truly means to be a total woman.”The retreat was organised by NHN Women Network under the leadership of Dr. Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, whose vision integrates faith, excellence, leadership, and global relevance.The dual-country format, combining spiritual depth with global exposure, remains one of NHN’s most innovative approaches to women’s leadership retreats, setting it apart on the global stage.About NHN Women NetworkNHN Women Network is a global faith-driven community committed to raising confident, secure, purpose-driven women who influence families, nations, and generations through prayer, leadership, and excellence.

