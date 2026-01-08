RAMPART Launches SECURE Clinical Program to Advance Clinical Evidence for Next Generation Radiation Protection

The SECURE Clinical Program is a first-of-its-kind, multi-specialty clinical initiative from RAMPART designed to further advance the scientific evidence for next-generation radiation protection.

First-of-its-Kind, Multi-Specialty Clinical Initiative Across IC, EP, Endovascular, Aortic, and Neurovascular

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rampart, a Birmingham, Alabama–based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety, today announced the launch of the SECURE Clinical Program, Studies Evaluating Clinical Utility of Radiation mitigation Equipment, a first-of-its-kind, multi-specialty clinical initiative designed to further advance the scientific evidence for next-generation radiation protection.

The SECURE Clinical Program is a coordinated series of clinical studies spanning multiple interventional specialties—including interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, endovascular, aortic, and neurovascular—all evaluating the use of Rampart’s suite of Enhanced Radiation Protection Devices (ERPD). By expanding clinical investigation across diverse procedures and care environments, SECURE is intended to deepen and broaden the understanding of how modern radiation protection can improve safety for clinicians and care teams without compromising procedural performance.

“SECURE represents a major milestone not only for Rampart, but for the entire field of interventional medicine,” said Dr. Bob Foster, Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Rampart. “Radiation exposure remains an unavoidable reality in interventional care. With the SECURE Clinical Program, we are setting a new standard for how radiation protection technologies are clinically evaluated—across specialties, across procedures, and grounded in rigorous evidence.”

The launch of SECURE builds on Rampart’s existing body of clinical evidence, which already includes two randomized controlled trials demonstrating superiority over standard lead aprons and traditional shields—a distinction unique to Rampart in the radiation protection market. The program is designed to add further depth and real-world relevance to this evidence base by evaluating Rampart’s suite of solutions in varied clinical contexts where scatter radiation exposure is a daily occupational risk.

“Our system was engineered to move beyond incremental improvements and fundamentally change how radiation protection is delivered,” said Brian Chambless, Chief Commercial Officer at Rampart. “SECURE allows us to systematically study that impact across a wide array of interventional specialties—while continuing to prioritize clinician safety, comfort, and procedural workflow.”

As a first-of-its-kind initiative in radiation protection, the SECURE Clinical Program underscores Rampart’s commitment to evidence-driven innovation and its belief that meaningful improvements in clinician safety must be validated through high-quality clinical research. As the market leader in barrier-based radiation protection, Rampart also recognizes a responsibility to lead not only in technology, but in the generation of rigorous clinical data that informs best practices across interventional care.

ABOUT RAMPART

Rampart is a Birmingham, Alabama–based medical device company redefining interventional radiation safety through rigorous clinical evidence. Supported by two randomized controlled trials and more than 1,700 real-world procedures, Rampart’s solutions deliver 99% scatter radiation reduction and are proven to be up to 20x more effective than lead aprons and traditional shields.

Designed with zero pounds of wearable burden and engineered so that it adds no weight to the clinician or the procedure table, Rampart eliminates the orthopedic strain long associated with wearing lead aprons while preserving full procedural freedom. All Rampart radiation protection solutions are manufactured using lead-free materials, supporting a more sustainable approach to radiation safety while delivering effective scatter-blocking protection without traditional lead-based shielding. Available nationwide and through global distribution partnerships, Rampart provides total body, total team protection for those who work in the interventional suite —empowering providers to confidently Shed the Lead®.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.