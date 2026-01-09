Clean Eatz Kitchen to Appear on QVC Tuesday with Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizzas

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Eatz Kitchen , the healthy frozen meal company, will be featured on QVC's "Gourmet Holiday" segment on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Co-Founder Evonne Varady will present the brand's popular cauliflower crust personal pizzas , offering viewers a convenient, protein-packed alternative to traditional pizza.The Clean Eatz (6) Count Cauliflower Crust Personal Pizzas feature a tender cauliflower crust topped with bold flavors and quality ingredients. Available in four varieties—BBQ Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and Combo—each pizza delivers the comfort of a classic favorite with a healthier twist."These pizzas are perfect for busy families who want to enjoy their favorite comfort food without compromising their health goals," said Evonne Varady, founder of Clean Eatz Kitchen. "With cauliflower crust and protein-rich toppings, we're making it easy to satisfy your pizza cravings any day of the week."PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:Six individual cauliflower-crust pizzas per packFour flavor varieties: BBQ Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and ComboFeatures quality meats, fresh vegetables, and cheeseCan be frozen for up to one yearQuick and convenient preparationQVC OFFER:Price: $59.98 (regularly $66.00)Easy Pay: 3 payments of $19.99Shipping: Free Standard Shipping & Handling includedViewers can tune in to QVC on January 13 during the "Gourmet Holiday" segment or visit QVC.com to order.ABOUT CLEAN EATZ KITCHENClean Eatz Kitchen is a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company specializing in chef-crafted, macro-friendly frozen meals and snacks. The company focuses on real-ingredient recipes designed for convenient eating at home, work, or on the go, with no subscriptions required. All products are shipped nationwide frozen and ready to heat and enjoy.For more information, visit www.cleaneatzkitchen.com

