Leason Ellis Expands Patent Practice with Nine Ph.D.-Level Life Sciences Professionals from Haley Guiliano LLP

Photographed, left to right: Brian Gummow, Karen Mangasarian, and James Haley, Jr.

Lateral Team Strengthens Biotech, Pharma, and Chemical IP Capabilities in Westchester and Beyond

We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of professionals to Leason Ellis. Their arrival enhances our strong patent and life sciences team.” — Yuval Marcus

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leason Ellis LLP is proud to welcome a highly regarded group of life sciences professionals from Haley Guiliano LLP, a patent practice that originated as a spin-off from Ropes & Gray LLP. Joining the firm’s Patent Practice Group are co-founder James Haley, Jr., and partners Karen Mangasarian and Brian Gummow, associate M. Diana Danca, law clerk Stacey Chung, patent agents Maha Saber and Marcus Jellen, and technical advisors Kendra Johnson and Taylor Vacala.All nine members of the team hold a Ph.D. in the life sciences, bringing exceptional scientific and technical depth to Leason Ellis. Their backgrounds in molecular biology, organic chemistry, immunology, biochemistry, neurobiology, and related fields enhance the firm’s ability to collaborate with innovative life sciences clients, including academic institutions, startups, established companies, and industry leaders at the forefront of scientific advancements.The team also brings extensive experience in global patent portfolio development, strategic counseling, and the patenting of complex biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical innovations. The team is ranked among the industry leaders in Life Sciences and individually recognized for their work in numerous publications, including IP Stars, IAM’s Patent 1000, and WIPR Leaders.“We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished group of professionals to Leason Ellis,” said Managing Partner Yuval Marcus. “Their arrival enhances our strong patent and life sciences team and reinforces our firm’s position as a leader in intellectual property law.”“Leason Ellis offers a full-service IP platform that is scientifically rigorous, strategically focused, and reinforced by exceptional litigation capabilities,” said James Haley. “It’s an ideal environment for advancing and protecting the innovations our clients are developing.”Patent Practice Group Co-Chairs Edward Ellis and Jordan Garner said in a joint statement: “We’re excited to welcome this truly exceptional team. The breadth and depth of their experience will significantly strengthen our ability to develop, support, and protect breakthrough technologies across all stages of the patent lifecycle – from patent drafting and prosecution to sophisticated global IP strategy and enforcement.”The addition of this nine-member team underscores Leason Ellis’ continued commitment to attracting top IP talent and building one of the nation’s premier patent practices.About Leason EllisLocated in White Plains, just outside New York City, Leason Ellis manages global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios and litigates intellectual property disputes for clients of all sizes, including Fortune 100 corporations. The firm has been ranked as one of the nation’s leading IP law firms by IP Today, IAM Patent 1000, and World Trademark Review, and many of its lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Lexology Index.Visit our website: https://leasonellis.com

