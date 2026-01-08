interScan LLC Names New Vice President of Sales

Wayne Marto, VP of Sales at interScan LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- interScan LLC, a leading provider of intelligent document processing and high-performance capture solutions, today announced the appointment of Wayne Marto as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Marto will lead the North American sales strategy and execution, focusing on accelerating revenue growth, expanding strategic customer relationships, and supporting increased demand across key markets.

“Wayne understands how to turn strategy into execution,” said April Madden, CMO, COO, and Co-Owner of InterScan LLC. “He brings a disciplined, partner-first mindset and a deep understanding of our customers’ operational realities, which will be critical as we continue to scale.

Wayne brings more than 20 years of senior sales leadership experience spanning enterprise hardware, software, and intelligent capture solutions. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled high-performing sales organizations, led successful go-to-market initiatives, and delivered sustained revenue growth by cultivating trusted partner ecosystems and customer-centric relationships.

“I’m excited to join InterScan at such a pivotal time,” said Marto. “The company’s vision, customer-first approach, and dynamic product suite present an incredible opportunity to drive meaningful growth while delivering real value to clients and partners alike.”

Before joining InterScan, Wayne held senior leadership positions at industry leaders, including ibml, Lexmark International, Fujitsu Computer Products, and Hyland Software. Most recently, as Director of Channel Sales at ibml, he architected and executed a comprehensive, North America–wide partner enablement strategy spanning VARs, ISVs, and BPOs. His leadership drove sustained revenue growth, strengthened high-value strategic alliances, and earned him Salesman of the Year recognition.

“Wayne brings a rare combination of strategic sales leadership, deep partner expertise, and authentic relationship-building,” said Michael Meteling, CEO and co-owner of InterScan LLC. “His proven ability to scale revenue, build high-performing teams, and align sales strategy with real customer outcomes makes him the ideal leader for InterScan’s next phase of growth.”

About interScan LLC

interScan LLC is a leading provider of intelligent document processing solutions, combining high-performance scanning hardware with advanced AI-powered software. Trusted worldwide for mission-critical digitization, interScan’s production scanners deliver exceptional throughput, durability, and image quality. Its JetStream AI suite and CrossCap capture software enable organizations to automate complex document workflows, extract and understand data using advanced OCR, ICR, and large language models, and drive measurable efficiency and ROI—on-premises or in the cloud.

For more information on Interscan LLC, visit www.interscanllc.com or contact a representative today.

