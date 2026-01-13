From Hybrid VR Shows to Augmented Spaces: VRROOM Expands Its Immersive Revolution

Mémoire Résiduelle - Institut Français de Casablanca Mémoire Résiduelle - Institut Français de Casablanca

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After leaving a lasting mark on the global landscape of hybrid immersive shows and events, VRROOM is entering a new strategic phase in its development: augmenting physical spaces through AR and MR, in service of a richer, measurable and activatable visitor experience.

Culture, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, as well as commercial venues, showrooms, brand spaces and customer journeys: VRROOM’s technology now makes it possible to augment any real-world space through digital layers activated directly on a standard smartphone or via smartglasses, with no app download required.

This evolution positions VRROOM not only as a pioneer of hybrid immersive events, but as a next-generation phygital infrastructure, capable of transforming any site into a scenarized and contextualized augmented experience surface, while generating precise, anonymized and real-time actionable usage data.

Leading this vision, Louis Cacciuttolo, founder and owner of the VRROOM brand and CEO of Kérosène, summarizes this shift in scale:

“We are expanding our immersive show approach with an augmented spaces dynamic, where every physical site becomes a medium, every visit an experience, and every interaction a source of strategic insight.”

________________________________________

From hybrid shows to augmented spaces: a paradigm shift

Globally recognized for nearly a decade for its pioneering virtual concerts and hybrid immersive experiences (some of which have attracted tens of millions of viewers worldwide), VRROOM is now applying its expertise at the very heart of the real world.

The studio enables the augmentation of existing exhibitions, events, cultural or commercial venues, the deployment of narrative, visual, sound and interactive layers in augmented reality, the enhancement of the visitor experience without disrupting established usage patterns through seamless web activation, and the measurement of real engagement (dwell time, paths, interactions, areas of interest).

This approach opens up new opportunities for cultural institutions, brands, event organizers, retailers and territories, allowing them to increase the value of a space without physically altering it, while precisely steering the impact of the experience delivered.

________________________________________

A launch embodied by an augmented immersive artwork in Casablanca

This new positioning was unveiled through the augmented immersive exhibition “Mémoire résiduelle”, presented at the Institut Français of Casablanca, in collaboration with photographer Christian Mamoun and Louis Cacciuttolo, the installation’s designer, producer and artist.

The artwork combines cyanotype photography printed on traditional zellige tiles, smartphone-activated augmented reality, immersive musical and sound creation, and AI-driven image and sound processing, offering a sensitive reflection on memory, archives and the persistence of traces at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds.

As visitors approach the artworks, the smartphone becomes a tool for interpretation and activation, revealing layers invisible to the naked eye. This gesture perfectly illustrates VRROOM’s philosophy: augmenting reality without replacing it, and turning the visitor into an active participant in the experience.

________________________________________

A platform for experience and impact analytics

Beyond its artistic dimension, VRROOM introduces an advanced usage data collection system, designed for all physical spaces, with no-app activation enabling frictionless access to anonymized, privacy-respecting data.

With a refined understanding of visitor behavior, these indicators are strategically essential for optimizing paths, content and usage, transforming augmented spaces into strategic decision-making tools, applicable across culture, commerce, tourism and the events industry.

________________________________________

About VRROOM / Kérosène

Founded by Louis Cacciuttolo, VRROOM is an international pioneer of hybrid immersive events since 2016. Operated by Kérosène and based in Casablanca, the studio creates experiences blending art, immersive technologies and augmented storytelling for physical and digital audiences worldwide.

By extending its XR expertise to physical spaces, VRROOM clearly states its ambition: to turn the real world into an immersive, measurable and living medium.

