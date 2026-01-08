Three Group Solutions completes private 5G network for Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International and London Thamesport

Autonomous trucks will enhance the Port of Felixstowe's efficiency and sustainability Port of Felixstowe Port of Felixstowe ThreeSolutions Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ultra reliable 5G connectivity to support autonomous trucks and future digital innovation across Hutchison Ports’ UK locations.Three Group Solutions has completed the deployment of a private 5G network across Hutchison Ports’ UK operations at the Port of Felixstowe, Harwich International Port and London Thamesport, creating one of the most advanced industrial connectivity platforms in the country.The new network provides ultra reliable, high capacity and low latency connectivity to support large scale automation, including autonomous trucks, remote controlled cranes and data rich applications that are central to the ports’ digital transformation plans.Port of Felixstowe is the UK’s largest and busiest container port, with Harwich International and London Thamesport forming part of the same operational hub under Hutchison Ports. By delivering a single private 5G network that spans all three sites, Three Group Solutions is strengthening the resilience and performance of this critical national infrastructure while helping Hutchison Ports increase efficiency, enhance safety and support long term sustainability objectives.Seamless transition from 4G to 5GUpgrading mission critical communications in a live port environment required a carefully staged migration. Three Group Solutions designed and built the new 5G network in parallel with the existing 4G system, using different blocks of radio spectrum so that both networks could operate side by side without interference. This allowed vehicles and machinery to be moved across in controlled phases, with performance monitored and optimised at each step.Graham Wilde, Head of Private Networks at Three Group Solutions, said:“When you are dealing with the connectivity that keeps the country’s largest container port moving, you cannot simply turn one network off and another on. By running the 4G and 5G systems in parallel and moving assets in stages, we were able to deliver a smooth transition with no disruption to daily operations.”Enabling automation and safer workingA key driver for the upgrade is Hutchison Ports’ major roll-out plan to introduce autonomous, electric trucks at the Port of Felixstowe, replacing a significant proportion of the existing diesel fleet. These vehicles demand continuous connectivity, very low latency for safe remote intervention, and the bandwidth to support multiple live video feeds when operators need to inspect a situation in detail.The previous 4G system, while extremely reliable for delivering work instructions to tablets in vehicle cabs, was never designed to handle these demands at scale. The private 5G network from Three Group Solutions provides the performance and predictability required for the next generation of autonomous operations.“Automation in ports is not about putting people out of work. It is about changing the jobs people do,” added Wilde. “Roles become safer, more varied and more attractive, which makes it easier to recruit and retain the talent ports need for the future.”A platform for smart port innovationWorking with a small number of specialist technology partners, Three Group Solutions has delivered a resilient, scalable 5G architecture with dual cores, overlapping radio coverage and diverse links between the three ports. The network sits wholly within Hutchison Ports’ existing cybersecurity perimeter and is engineered to maintain operations even if individual sites or towers are taken offline for maintenance or in the event of a fault.While autonomous horizontal transport is the first major application, the private 5G platform has been designed to support a wide range of future use cases. These could include extending remote control to more types of machinery, including cranes, deploying sensors for predictive maintenance, using drones for inspection and environmental monitoring, or integrating video analytics and real time data into digital twins of port operations. Wilde commented, “The capability of the new network means that possibilities for the future are only really limited by the imagination of what could be done.”“Felixstowe, Harwich and Thamesport now have a dedicated 5G foundation for the next decade of innovation,” Wilde concluded. “This project shows how private 5G, delivered and managed by Three Group Solutions, can combine resilience, performance and flexibility at industrial scale, and we look forward to helping Hutchison Ports build on this success in the UK and beyond.”About Three Group SolutionsThree Group Solutions, part of CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), delivers wholesale, enterprise, and IoT solutions leveraging CK Hutchison’s global mobile networks and partner networks. CK Hutchison operates mobile networks in eleven markets, powering over 175 million connections globally.For more information, please contact:Email: privatenetworks@solutions.three.comWebsite: https://threegroupsolutions.com/

