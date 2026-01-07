Quit Partner Marks Third Annual ‘Minnesota Quitter’s Day,’ Encouraging Minnesotans to Keep Quitting Commercial Tobacco

News Release

Jan. 7, 2026

Quit Partner, the free commercial tobacco cessation program from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), is encouraging Minnesotans to keep quitting commercial tobacco as the state marks the third annual “Minnesota Quitter’s Day” on Friday, Jan. 9.

Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Jan. 9 as “Minnesota Quitter’s Day,” urging Minnesotans to eliminate the stigma associated with making multiple attempts to quit. “Quitter’s Day” occurs on the second Friday in January, when most people have already given up on their New Year’s resolution.

“An unsuccessful quit attempt is not a failure, it’s just one step in the quitting process,” said Mike Sheldon, commercial tobacco cessation expert at MDH. “Most people make several attempts before they quit for good. What’s most important is staying engaged and reaching for the help that’s available.”

Quit Partner has launched a new campaign, “Easier Said Than Done,” recognizing the challenges of quitting. Most people make eight to 10 quit attempts before quitting permanently. However, with Quit Partner’s free services, Minnesotans are twice as likely to successfully quit.

Quit Partner enrollees can speak to trained coaches who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to share tips, send reminders and offer encouragement to help people stay on track with their quit. The program also offers free quit medications used as nicotine replacement therapy, including patches, gum and lozenges.

“Quitting is hard to do alone, so it’s good to have a partner to help you get it done,” Sheldon said. “Quit Partner equips people with a variety of tools, so they can quit their way. Our coaches help Minnesotans create a customized plan that works for them to keep quitting long term.”

Most commercial tobacco users want to quit, but only 3% quit successfully without professional help. Many Minnesotans seek that support this time of year. Sign-ups for Quit Partner’s resources increase by about 33% every January, and since the previous “Minnesota Quitter’s Day” a year ago in 2025, more than 5,000 Minnesotans enrolled for free support.

Quit Partner also has special programs designed for people living with mental illnesses or substance use disorder, American Indian communities, pregnant and postpartum people and teens age 13–17. Quit Partner’s support and services are free for all Minnesota residents regardless of insurance status.

For more information about Quit Partner, please visit quitpartnermn.com.

