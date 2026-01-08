New Book Links Today’s Creative Challenges to Ancient Traditions of Inspiration and Inner Guidance

Cover of WRITING AT THE WELLSRPING Matt Cardin, author of WRITING AT THE WELLSPRING

"Writing at the Wellspring" is the first book to unite nonduality, creativity, and the ancient concept of the “daemon muse” into a practical guide.

The muse is an inner intelligence we can learn to hear again.” — Matt Cardin

HARRISON, AR, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when writers and creators are struggling to find meaning, focus, and inner direction amid unprecedented cultural turmoil, author and scholar Matt Cardin announces the release of Writing at the Wellspring: Tapping the Source of Your Inner Genius, the first book to directly unite nonduality, creativity, and the ancient concept of the “daemon muse” into a practical guide for modern writers and seekers.Now available from most bookstores and online outlets, Writing at the Wellspring offers an integrative approach to creative life that blends spiritual insight, psychological depth, and hands-on guidance for navigating resistance, self-doubt, and the call to authentic expression.Widely known for his metaphysical horror fiction, spiritual essays, and explorations of the numinous, Cardin argues that creativity isn’t primarily a matter of technique or discipline. Instead, he proposes that it emerges from a deeper current of consciousness, long recognized across wisdom traditions but rarely addressed directly in the writing world.“I wrote Writing at the Wellspring because I kept meeting writers who faced the same problem I had struggled with in my own work,” says Cardin. “They were stuck not because they lacked craft but because they had lost contact with the inner source of their writing. When you tune back into that source, to the quiet, intuitive intelligence beneath ordinary thought, creativity becomes about listening instead of striving. The book is really an invitation to rediscover that connection.”A BOOK FOR WRITERS, SEEKERS, AND ANYONE NAVIGATING A CHANGING WORLDDrawing on Cardin’s twenty-five years as a writer, teacher, pianist, spiritual explorer, and scholar of religion and culture, the book reframes the creative process as both a psychological and spiritual discipline. It offers readers:• A fresh understanding of inspiration as a partnership with the “daemon” — the mythic inner guide behind authentic expression• A nondual orientation to creativity that dissolves ego-driven blocks and clarifies purpose• Practical tools for writing with intuition, quieting mental noise, and developing a sustainable creative practice• Insights into creativity as a stabilizing force in a time of global uncertainty and cultural dissolutionIn doing so, Writing at the Wellspring enters the publishing landscape as the first book to treat writing as a pathway to spiritual awakening while simultaneously grounding its lessons in day-to-day creative realities.EARLY PRAISE AND GROWING ANTICIPATIONThe book has already drawn commendations from authors, scholars, and creatives who highlight its rare blend of clarity, depth, and genuine spiritual insight.Cardin’s readers, including followers of his Substack newsletter The Living Dark , describe the work as “invaluable,” “revolutionary,” and “a meditation on the silence and darkness out of which all creative acts emerge.” Many have noted that the book seems uniquely suited to the mood of the moment, offering direction and solace for those seeking meaning in a fractured world.A LONG-AWAITED CONTRIBUTION FROM A TRUSTED VOICECardin’s previous works — including To Rouse Leviathan, What the Daemon Said, and his editorial leadership on Horror Literature through History — have earned him praise from Publishers Weekly, Kirkus Reviews, and leading voices in horror and literary studies. His writing frequently explores the intersections of religion, inspiration, creativity, and the uncanny forces operating beneath everyday experience.With Writing at the Wellspring, Cardin turns from mapping the darker regions of the imagination to illuminating their source. While the themes remain cosmically charged, the tone is practical and grounded, oriented toward helping creators reconnect with what moves them most deeply.A TIMELY GUIDE FOR THE UNCERTAIN DECADE AHEADAgainst the backdrop of digital hyperstimulation, institutional upheaval, and widespread creative burnout, Cardin’s message is simple: the world may be chaotic, but the inner wellspring is steady.“Writers today are inundated with noise — cultural noise, personal noise, technological noise,” Cardin says. “The real work is remembering how to hear the signal beneath all that. Creativity is ultimately an expression of inner clarity. That clarity is still available to anyone who knows how to look.”PUBLICATION DETAILSWriting at the Wellspring is independently published with design and editorial support from Fearless Literary ABOUT THE AUTHORMatt Cardin is an author, independent scholar, and college vice president whose work explores the intersections of creativity, religion, supernatural horror, spirituality, and the numinous unknown. His fiction and nonfiction have been nominated and long-listed for major awards, including the World Fantasy and Bram Stoker Awards. Through his writing, teaching, and newsletter The Living Dark, he offers insight into creativity and consciousness for writers, seekers, and spiritual wanderers.

