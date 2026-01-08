IPS Group unveils Ardelin as new unified brand

Steve van Zundert, Interim CEO/CFO at Ardelin Ardelin company logo

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPS Group has announced a new umbrella brand for its network of AI and data engineering companies across Europe and Asia. IPS, North 47, fram^ and Avaelgo will all fall under the new Ardelin brand, unifying the member companies under a single identity that reflects its evolution from IT pioneers to architects of digital transformation.Steve van Zundert, Interim CEO/CFO at Ardelin, explains that the new brand “reflects the spark that ignites the team to help businesses optimise operations, increase efficiency and unlock their new revenue streams potential.” Each company will continue to operate independently but will be enabled and supported by Ardelin and its integrated delivery model spanning seven development centres across three continents in more than 12 markets and over 15 nationalities.IPS started as a small engineering team in Switzerland and the Czech Republic in 1992. Following its acquisition in 2021 by a strategic investor, IPS became the first entity to form IPS Group. Over recent years, the group has expanded to include member companies, North 47, fram^ and Avaelgo, reinventing its core strategy to reflect collective capabilities focused on AI, data and cloud expertise."Today our clients expect us to help them navigate AI, Data and Cloud solutions on a completely different scale, but the principle is unchanged: technology should empower people, not replace them,” continued Steve.The new name was created through an employee-led process. "When renaming the group, it was important that our people felt part of this journey," said Steve. "We sought nominations from across our teams and let them vote on their favourite. Ardelin comes from the Latin ‘Ardent’ meaning passionate, energetic and deeply committed, all of which our business strives to embody. In the world of AI and data engineering, where innovation is fuelled by both intellect and drive, Ardelin stands for the spark that ignites progress.”Ardelin focuses on maintaining a deep understanding of the challenges customers are confronted with daily with a strong know-how in manufacturing, finance, logistics, insurance, warehousing, energy and technology. This enables us to talk eye-to-eye with the business and process owners and ultimately bring improvements to business operations, efficiency increases and unlocking new revenue streams.To enable this, Ardelin builds on long-standing technology partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks, as well as a deep understanding of full stack development technologies for Data, AI, Frontend, Backend, DevOps, CMS and QA / Testing. The group holds multiple advanced specialisations in Microsoft cloud and data, employs five Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs) and a Microsoft Regional Director and includes winners of Microsoft Partner of the Year awards in Romania.“Ardelin doesn't believe in one-size-fits-all platforms," Steve adds. "Every organisation is at a different stage with AI, Data and Cloud and brings unique industry and technological experiences. Our job is to meet them where they are, bring clarity to the roadmap and deliver solutions that their people use."

