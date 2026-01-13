EVTOL Ultralight Aircraft Affordably Priced now Available in San Diego

Skyrider1 Folded Skyrider1 Arms Out Skyrider1 Passenger

American Designed and Assembled Skyrider1 Evtol Ultralight Part 103 can be flown with no pilot's license right here in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMMB, a leader in innovative electric aviation , today announced the immediate availability of Skyrider1, a revolutionary single-seat, electrical vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft designed and assembled in the United States. Priced at an accessible $79,000, the Skyrider1 offers consumers a pioneering new mode of personal mobility, available now for demo flights and purchase exclusively in the San Diego Area.The Skyrider1 has been engineered to comply with the FAA'S Part 103 ultralight category, meaning in most cases, it can be operated without a traditional pilot's license, provided basic training is completed. This makes personal flight more accessible to a broader audience than ever before. The aircraft boasts a range of approximately 20 miles, a top speed of 62 MPH and a rapid recharge time of under 30 minutes for an 80% charge."We believe the future of transportation is vertical, personal and electric," said Morty Berger, CEO of JMMB. "The Skyrider1 isn't just a new product; it's the realization of a lifelong dream to make the freedom of flight a reality for everyday Americans. Designing and assembling this aircraft in the USA allows us to ensure the highest quality and safety standards,and we are thrilled to launch it right here in San Diego."Key Features of the Skrider1 Include:* 100% Electric Propulsion : Near-silent operation and zero emissions* Advanced Safety Systems: Equipped with geofencing capabilities and 8 independent stand alone motors* Intuitive Controls: Designed for ease of use with minimal training requirements under Faa Part 103 regulations* Compact Design: Folds up for easy transport and storageMedia representatives are invited to experience the future of flight firsthand. To schedule a demo or purchase your Skyrider1, please visit skyrider1.com website or contact the sales team directly.About JMMB:JMMB is an American aerospace startup dedicated to innovating urban and personal air mobility. Based in San Diego, the company specializes in the design, assembly and testing of high-quality, safe and accessible EVTOL aircraft, working to revolutionize how people travel.Media Contact:Jody MorganPR Director, JMMB619-446-9895jody@skyrider1.com

