Live Hydration Spa Announces Grand Opening of New Location in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIVE Hydration Spa is officially opening its newest location in Cary, North Carolina on Thursday, January 8 and will hold a grand opening event for the community on Friday, February 13. The woman-owned wellness destination brings a premium, medically guided approach to IV hydration , vitamin therapy, and personalized wellness care to one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing communities.Located at 683 Cary Towne Blvd., Suite C, LIVE Hydration Spa Cary offers IV hydration and wellness therapies designed to support hydration, energy, endurance, immunity, recovery, and beauty, all delivered in a relaxing, spa-like environment by trained medical professionals.“Our mission is to make proactive wellness feel simple, safe, and personalized. Whether you’re training hard, managing a busy schedule, supporting your immune system, or focusing on longevity, we want LIVE Hydration Spa to feel like your trusted wellness partner,” said Dr. Annika Webb, MD, Owner of Live Hydration Spa Cary. “I am excited to invite the Cary community to celebrate our grand opening with us on February 13. Please join us for food, fun, and great specials to help you hydrate and live limitless!”LIVE Hydration Spa Cary provides science-guided care, personalized for every lifestyle and helps clients build intentional wellness routines across four core areas.Performance & EnergySupport stamina, recovery, and optimization for athletes and active adults.Wellness & ImmunityHydration and nutrient support designed to help fight fatigue and strengthen resilience.Beauty & LongevityTreatments focused on glow, confidence, and healthy aging from the inside out.Medical & Science-Driven CareDoctor-guided protocols, clinical oversight, and safety-first wellness support.Every treatment is medically supervised and customized to individual needs, empowering clients to make informed choices about their wellness journey.“Science you can feel. Care you can trust.” reflects LIVE Hydration Spa’s commitment to both clinical credibility and compassionate service.Grand Opening InvitationThe Cary community is invited to celebrate the opening of LIVE Hydration Spa:Grand Opening Date: Friday, February 13, 2026Location: LIVE Hydration Spa683 Cary Towne Blvd., Ste CCary, North Carolina Services Offered:IV hydration therapy, vitamin infusions, immune support, endurance and recovery blends, beauty and wellness boosters, membership options, and personalized consultations.Guests will be able to tour the spa, meet the team, learn more about IV hydration and wellness, and enjoy special opening-day offers.For more information about LIVE Hydration Spa Cary, visit https://locations.livehydrationspa.com/nc/cary/cary.html To register for the Grand Opening, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-hydration-grand-opening-event-tickets-1872547492959 About LIVE Hydration SpaLIVE Hydration Spa is a leading provider of IV hydration and wellness services with locations nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing lives through science-backed, medically supervised treatments that support hydration, energy, immune function, longevity, and overall wellness. By combining clinical expertise with a personalized client experience, LIVE Hydration Spa empowers people to feel their best — and LIVE limitless. To learn more, visit https://locations.livehydrationspa.com/nc/cary/cary.html

