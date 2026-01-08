World Pickleball Convention Announces Official Date and Location for 2026

We’re preparing the largest and most comprehensive program we’ve ever delivered” — George Domaceti

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organizers of the 2026 World Pickleball Convention have officially announced the dates and host city for the event, marking a major milestone for the fastest‑growing sport community in the world. The 5th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference will take place October 17-19, 2026 at the illustrious Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.The announcement follows a record‑breaking year for the convention, which drew more than 8,000 attendees in 2025, including players, newcomers, athletes, coaches, medical professionals, equipment and sportswear manufacturers, facility operators, and industry leaders from across the globe. Organizers say the 2026 event is expected to surpass that number as pickleball continues its rapid rise in participation, media visibility, and commercial investment.“Reaching our fifth year is a landmark moment for the sport,” said George Domaceti, CEO of the World Pickleball Convention. “Palm Beach offers the perfect blend of world‑class facilities, hospitality, and accessibility for our expanding international audience. It's also one of the largest hubs of pickleball players in the world. We’re preparing the largest and most comprehensive program we’ve ever delivered.”The World Pickleball Convention (WPC) has already made its mark in Palm Beach, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City, drawing enthusiastic crowds and industry momentum at each stop. Looking ahead, WPC is expanding its reach to the New York metropolitan area, as well as Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Texas, continuing its mission to expand and unite the pickleball community through education, innovation, and shared passion.The 2026 convention will feature an expanded exhibition hall, live demonstrations, professional and amateur play zones, sports medicine and performance workshops, youth development programming, and a full slate of keynote sessions. Additionally, over 200 exhibits will also display and demonstrate the latest in pickleball products. Everything from equipment to sportswear to supporting services will be on hand."A special focus this year will be on the many health and wellness benefits afforded by pickleball across physical, mental and social dimensions," said Domaceti. "It delivers cardiovascular exercise, improves strength and coordination, supports healthy aging and boosts mood and social connection."Local tourism leaders say the event is expected to generate significant economic impact for the region, bringing thousands of visitors during the fall season.Regular registration for exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees is scheduled to open in February, with additional programming details to be released in the coming months. Additional information may be requested by phone at 800-451-9855, or by emailing info@pickleballexpos.com.

What to Expect at the 2026 World Pickleball Convention

