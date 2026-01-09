Wheaton, IL Family Law Firm Welcomes New Partner

Wheaton Family Law Attorney Alexandra Rothenberg

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McSwain Rapp Law, LLC is proud to announce that Attorney Alexandra Rothenberg has joined the firm as a partner, effective January 5, 2026. With close to a decade of legal experience and a distinguished background in family law, Ms. Rothenberg brings a wealth of knowledge, courtroom experience, and leadership to the firm’s expanding practice.

Ms. Rothenberg began her legal career after graduating from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2015 and obtaining her Illinois law license in 2016. Since then, she has focused her practice on family law. Her legal journey includes significant accomplishments, including certification as a divorce mediator through Northwestern University School of Professional Studies and appointment as a guardian ad litem in both Kane and DuPage Counties in 2019.

Ms. Rothenberg previously worked alongside Emily Rapp at MagnusonRapp Law, LLC, where she served and practiced as an associate attorney in family law matters. In 2023, she relocated to Texas where she continued her legal career and was admitted to the Texas bar.

While in Texas, Ms. Rothenberg served as a Special Litigator in the Family Law Division of the Office of the Texas Attorney General. In this role, she managed complex litigation, including administrative and district court hearings, and handled high-stakes interstate and international family law matters. She presented at statewide conferences in 2024 and 2025 on topics including post-judgment remedies and the Hague Convention. In recognition of her exceptional work, she was named Assistant Attorney General of the Year for her region in 2025.

After returning to Illinois in late 2025, Ms. Rothenberg now re-joins her colleague, Emily Rapp, to continue serving families in the greater Chicagoland area as a partner at McSwain Rapp Law, LLC. Her commitment to client advocacy and her extensive litigation background make her a strong addition to the firm’s well-rounded legal team.

About McSwain Rapp Law, LLC

At McSwain Rapp Law, LLC, we represent clients in family law matters as well as residential real estate transactions. With two offices in Wheaton and Geneva, we serve clients in the surrounding areas throughout Kane, DuPage, and Kendall Counties.

We offer free consultations to prospective clients. To learn more, visit https://www.mcswainrapplaw.com/ or call 630-581-2877.

