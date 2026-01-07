Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Investigation Division recently detained fifty illegal aliens during continued operational activity in the Houston metropolitan area and turned them over to federal authorities for deportation proceedings.

“Texas has been invaded by foreign illegals who rob Americans of their safety and opportunity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Under the corrupt Biden Administration, tens of millions of aliens flooded our country and brought disaster, disease, and crime. Alongside the Trump Administration, my office helps round up these criminals and send them back to where they came from. My message to the illegal aliens who’ve invaded our country and are now detained is simple: Adios!”

The Texas Office of the Attorney General’s (“OAG”) Criminal Investigation Division recently conducted raids throughout the greater Houston area at locations and businesses known to promote or be connected with criminal activity. These operations led to the detention of fifty illegal aliens, who were then turned over to the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”).

Attorney General Paxton became the first Texas law enforcement entity during President Donald Trump’s second term to sign a 287(g) agreement, which enabled the Office of the Attorney General to formally assist with and facilitate the mass deportation of illegal aliens.

The OAG is continuing to work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to hunt down, detain, and deport illegal aliens in order to make America safe again.