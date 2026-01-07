Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: January 07, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Major Construction Complete on $4 Million Roundabout Project in Downtown Oneonta Modern Roundabout at Lettis Highway and Main Street Eases Congestion, Boosts Pedestrian Safety, and Creates Stronger Gateway to Oneonta’s Vibrant Downtown and Local Businesses State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that major construction is complete on a transformational $4 million project in downtown Oneonta that has reshaped one of Oneonta’s busiest gateways. The intersection of James F. Lettis Highway (State Route 23) and Main Street (State Route 7) - long known for traffic congestion - has been redesigned into a modern, efficient roundabout that keeps traffic moving and dramatically enhances safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists. The new design also incorporates traffic-calming elements and upgraded ADA-compliant crossings for smoother, safer access for users of all abilities.

“This project is a win for everyone who lives in or travels through the City of Oneonta, providing enhanced access to a downtown area known for its quaint shops and robust student population,” Commissioner Dominguz said. “Roundabouts are proven to reduce serious crashes, while keeping traffic moving and reducing delays. The Department of Transportation appreciates the public’s patience throughout this project, and we are proud of the finished product, which will benefit local businesses while creating a new gateway that the entire community can be proud of.” The $4 million project began in the summer of 2025 and was funded through the Department’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. It is the first of two projects focused on alleviating congestion in both the City and Town of Oneonta, with a second project tentatively scheduled for the 2026 construction season that will upgrade sidewalks and enhance the flow of traffic along State Routes 23 and 28 near the southern end of the Lettis Highway. It’s also part of NYSDOT’s Safe System Approach toward Zero Deaths that involves designing and managing road infrastructure to keep the risk of a human error low and minimizing the likelihood of fatality or serious injury during crashes. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to some traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. NYSDOT provides additional information online regarding roundabouts, as well as downloadable brochures, at www.dot.ny.gov/main/roundabouts. An instructional video about how to safely navigate roundabouts is available at driving roundabouts. The State Department of Transportation wishes to thank the community of Oneonta and the traveling public for their support and patience during the construction process. In the coming weeks, residents and visitors may notice some final touches being added to the roundabout. Assemblyman Brian Miller said, “I thank the New York State Department of Transportation and Commissioner Dominguez for their continued investment in smart, safety-focused infrastructure that strengthens our communities and supports future growth. By replacing a long-congested intersection with a modern roundabout, traffic moves more smoothly and safely for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and adding ADA-compliant crossings make this gateway more accessible. Now that this highly anticipated major work is complete, residents and visitors can see the benefits of a safer, more efficient intersection that reduces congestion and improves access for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. I truly appreciate the community understanding and changing their driving patterns while this important project was completed.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile.

