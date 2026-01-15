Nékter® Juice Bar to Celebrate Grand Opening in Oxnard on January 24th

Guests will enjoy $5 Small Smoothies, Free Waffles, and a Raffle for a Free Month of Nékter during the all-day celebration.

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nékter® , an award-winning modern juice bar concept, is expanding its Southern California presence with the opening of its newest location at 751 Town Center Dr. STE 104. The new Oxnard Nékter will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, January 24th, during all operating hours.The event will feature exclusive grand opening offers, including $5 Small Smoothies available all day. Additionally, guests who make a purchase of $15 or more will receive a free wellness shot. To add to the excitement, the location will hold a raffle where three lucky winners will receive a Free Month of Nékter (one small smoothie per week for four weeks).The Oxnard location is owned and operated by Navreet Boparai and Gurpreet Boparai. The Boparais bring a wealth of expertise to the brand, with 20 years of experience in the franchise business. Their deep understanding of the industry, combined with a passion for wellness, led them to partner with Nékter to bring healthier dining options to their community."We were inspired to join Nékter because we wanted to bring fresh and healthy alternatives to our neighborhood," said Navreet Boparai. "It’s important to us to provide a convenient way for people to access wholesome food that fuels their bodies, and Nékter’s commitment to transparency makes that possible."The new 900-square-foot juice bar is located in a vibrant, growing area of Oxnard, specifically chosen by the owners for its family-oriented atmosphere."We are most excited to open in this part of Oxnard because it is a growing area filled with families," added Gurpreet Boparai. "We see a real opportunity to serve a community that values health and wellness, providing them with nutritious options that fit into their busy lives."The Oxnard Nékter will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location also offers third-party delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.Nékter offers a wide array of delicious and healthy options, including freshly made smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and functional cleanses. Customers can also enjoy handcrafted açaí bowls customized with various fresh toppings and superfoods.Visit www.nekterjuicebar.com to learn more about Nékter, including its menu and the Build Your Own Bowl option. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app via the App Store or Google Play to start earning rewards.*The $5 Small Smoothie offer is available only at the Oxnard location on 1/24/26 during all operating hours. Select menu items only; does not include boosts.*Free Wellness Shots are available with a minimum $15 purchase while supplies last.*Free Month of Nékter raffle winners receive one small smoothie per week for four consecutive weeks, redeemable only at the Oxnard location.About NékterNékter is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh, and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure, and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended!For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com

