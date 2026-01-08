Easton Select Group Acquires South Shore Pool Supply, Strengthening Services for Boston’s South Shore Communities

South Shore Pool Supply represents everything we value in a partner: deep roots in the community, a strong commitment to its large customer base, and a team that takes pride in its work.” — Tim Dooling, Chief Executive Officer, Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a growing national platform focused on making pool ownership easy through premium service, plunge pools, and construction, today announced the acquisition of South Shore Pool Supply, a family-founded and operated company that has served Boston’s South Shore for more than six decades.Founded in 1964, South Shore Pool Supply has been a trusted resource for pool owners across the coastal communities and suburbs south of Boston, including its base in Cohasset, Mass. The award-winning company has built its reputation on knowledgeable service, long-standing customer relationships, and a hands-on, family-run approach to pool care.South Shore Pool Supply will continue operating under its established brand, with its team, retail location, and day-to-day operations unchanged. Customers can expect the same familiar faces, products, and service they have relied on for generations—now supported by Easton Select Group’s broader resources and long-term investment in people, systems, and service excellence.“South Shore Pool Supply represents everything we value in a partner: deep roots in the community, a strong commitment to its large customer base, and a team that takes pride in its work,” said Tim Dooling, Chief Executive Officer of Easton Select Group. “Our priority is to empower the employees who have built this business and ensure their loyal customers continue to receive the dependable, personal service they expect—this coming season and for years to come.”“We have an outstanding team that genuinely cares about providing our customers with excellent pool service,” said Derek Sabatino, President of South Shore Pool Supply. “I’m confident that joining Easton Select Group will provide our team with the resources and training needed to serve our customers at the highest level and further strengthen South Shore Pool Supply as a great place to work.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national platform built around a simple purpose: Pool Ownership Made Easy. Through its family of premium pool service, plunge pool, and construction brands, the company delivers reliable, stress-free experiences for homeowners across the United States. Easton Select Group operates on a TEC-Driven model—Technology, Execution, and Convenience—combining local expertise with national scale to improve how pools are built, maintained, and enjoyed. Learn more at EastonSelect.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.