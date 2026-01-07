Minister Barbara Creecy uncertakes back-to-school road safety campaign, 8 Jan

Members of the media are invited to join the Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, on a back-to-school campaign at the Bapong Weighbridge and Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station in the North West Province. The campaign will focus on improving scholar transport safety and law enforcement, with a specific focus on the roadworthiness of scholar transport and the fitness of operators.

Details are as follows:

DAY 1: VEHICLE TESTING STATION INSPECTION

Date: Thursday, 08 January 2026

Time: 09H30

Venue: Rustenburg Vehicle Testing Station, North West

DAY 2: SCHOLAR TRANSPORT

Date: Friday, 09 January 2026

Time: 09H30

Venue: N4 Bapong Weighbridge, North West

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance by Wednesday, 07 January 2026 at 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 or Ms. Yvonne Maqoboza on 078 456 6351.

Media Contacts:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

Simon Zwane

RTMC Spokesperson

Cell: 082 551 9892

#GovZAUpdates