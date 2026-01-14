Dept. of Education Issues Guidance on Responsible AI Use in Schools - Including Accessibility and Privacy Principles

Federal AI guidance underscores the need for accessible, transparent technology in schools—so families understand how tools affect student learning and support. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

ED guidance urges responsible AI use in schools, prioritizing accessibility, transparency, privacy, and educator-led decision-making.

Responsible AI in education starts with family trust: clear explanations, accessible design, and privacy-forward decisions.” — Dan Rothfeld

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primary source: You can read about it here. What ED’s guidance says:In July 2025 guidance, the U.S. Department of Education outlined how grantees may use federal education funds to support improved outcomes through the responsible integration of artificial intelligence (AI).The guidance emphasizes educator-led use and highlights principles that matter to families, accessibility, transparency, and data protection, alongside the goal of improving teaching and learning.Why this matters to families using learning tools:AI tools can be helpful, but families deserve to understand what a tool does, what data it uses, and what decisions it influences. ED’s emphasis on transparency and privacy aligns with what families often ask for: clear explanations and predictable guardrails.For families supporting students with disabilities, accessibility is not optional. Tools should work with accommodations and support meaningful participation.Practical implementation questions to ask:If a school or program adopts an AI tool, families can reasonably ask: What is the goal? What data is used? Who can access outputs? And how does the school validate accuracy and bias risk?These questions are especially important when AI touches tutoring, learning analytics, scheduling, or student support decisions.“Responsible AI in education starts with family trust: clear explanations, accessible design, and privacy-forward decisions. When those fundamentals are in place, innovation can be a benefit instead of a risk.” — Dan Rothfeld , COOWhat families and students should do now:• Ask whether a tool is optional or required and what alternatives exist if it does not work for your student.• Request a plain-language description of what data the tool uses and how long it is retained.• Confirm accessibility features and compatibility with accommodations used by your student.• If outputs influence decisions, ask how humans review and validate the results.Next step:Families can support innovation while still insisting on transparency, accessibility, and privacy—those are reasonable, practical expectations.About The Advocacy Circle (TAC):The Advocacy Circle (TAC) is an education support platform designed to help families and advocates organize information, understand process steps, and access practical tools related to IEP/504 support and school problem-solving. TAC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.Disclaimer:This release is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Outcomes depend on the specific facts and applicable law, which vary by jurisdiction. If you need advice about a specific matter, consult a qualified professional in your jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.