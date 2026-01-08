Sri Lanka Photography Tour: 13-Day Expedition Itinerary Released

Photographer facing the Lion's rock in Sigiriya sri lanka photo tour frames

COLOMBO, WESTERN PROVINCE, SRI LANKA, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sri Lanka Photography Tour : An Exclusive 13-Day Photography Expedition Through Your LensLaurent Dambies reveals his upcoming photo expedition to Sri Lanka, a meticulously crafted 13-day photography tour scheduled for April 14-26, 2026.A Photography Adventure Beyond the PostcardThis intimate photography tour delivers 11 full days of shooting across 6 thoughtfully chosen destinations spanning Sri Lanka's most enchanting landscapes and genuine cultural treasures. Guided by photographer Laurent Dambies, who has invested years exploring the island since 2019, this immersive experience ventures well beyond the crowded tourist circuits to authentic locations where Sri Lanka's true essence comes alive.From the vibrant markets of Colombo and Kandy to remote coastal villages where fishermen maintain age-old traditions, from the emerald tea plantations to centuries-old Buddhist sanctuaries and wildlife-abundant national parks—this tour captures the complete tapestry of Sri Lankan splendor and heritage.Tour Details at a GlanceDates: April 14-26, 2026Duration: 13 Days | 11 Days of ShootingDestinations: 6 Distinctive Locations: Negombo, Colombo, Sigiriya, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Tea CountryGroup Size: Maximum 4 PhotographersWhat Makes This Tour ExceptionalExpert Guidance: Laurent Dambies offers profound insight into Sri Lanka developed through three comprehensive expeditions and over 5,000 kilometers traversed throughout the island. His expertise encompasses cultural heritage documentation, street photography, portraiture, and wildlife imagery. During the journey, participants benefit from customized individual mentoring adapted to their equipment and creative aspirations.PricingSolo Traveler: USD $7,700Small Group: USD $5,700 per photographer (no single room supplement)Exclusive discounts offered for accompanying non-photographer companions and returning photo tour participants.Tour Includes:Professional photography instruction and critique throughout the expeditionPrivate air-conditioned transportation with an experienced driverAll admission fees to sites and national parksLodging in premium 4- and 5-star propertiesBreakfasts and majority of meals, including opening and closing dinnersBottled water and refreshmentsWhy Sri Lanka, Why NowSri Lanka stands as one of Asia's most compelling photography destinations. This multicultural island—where Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity flourish side by side—presents photographers extraordinary opportunities to document diverse traditions, ceremonies, and daily life. The island's compact geography contains remarkable diversity: dramatic highlands, pristine coastlines, ancient archaeological wonders, wildlife reserves, and some of Asia's most picturesque tea estates.With tourism flourishing in 2026, this is the perfect moment to experience Sri Lanka while it remains approachable, yet equipped with all the infrastructure and hospitality that ensure a seamless and enriching journey.Contact:Email: laurent.dambies@angkorphotographytours.comWebsite: https://www.angkorphotographytours.com/sri-lanka-photography-tour/ Instagram: @srilankaphototours

