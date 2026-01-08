The Regis Company Wins Top Honors from Brandon Hall for Simulation Tech, Leadership Development, and Skills Intelligence

Regis Company wins 3 GOLD awards

Three Gold Awards recognize SimGate’s practice-based approach to generating the capability data CLOs need to prove workforce readiness

CLOs want to move beyond completion metrics to actual proof of capability” — Mike Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regis Company, creator of the SimGate AI-powered skills practice platform, today announced it has won three Gold Awards in the Brandon Hall Group 2025 Technology Excellence Awards. The company earned top honors in Best Advance in Gaming or Simulation Technology, Best Advance in Leadership Simulation Tools, and the newly created Best Skills Intelligence & Skills-Based Platforms category.

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, now in its 31st year, is widely considered the “Academy Awards” of the learning and talent industry. The program recognizes organizations that have successfully deployed technologies achieving measurable results.

The Measurement Gap CLOs Face

The triple Gold recognition arrives as Chief Learning Officers face mounting pressure to prove their impact at the executive level. Research shows that while 76% of organizations invest significantly in learning, only 40% can demonstrate that training actually changes behavior on the job.

“The missing ingredient is practice,” said Eric Dingler, advisor to The Regis Company and former CLO at Deloitte. “Completions and quiz scores measure participation and recall, not capability. Only by observing people apply skills in realistic scenarios can you capture the behavioral data that actually proves readiness.”

“There’s a growing demand across the industry for more meaningful data and insights. CLOs want to move beyond completion metrics to actual proof of capability,” said Mike Vaughan, CEO and Founder of The Regis Company. “We’re excited to help serve that demand. Skills intelligence tells you who’s ready to perform, and that’s exactly what SimGate was built to deliver.”

Skills Intelligence: The New Standard

The Best Skills Intelligence & Skills-Based Platforms category is new for 2025, reflecting the industry’s accelerating shift toward skills-based talent strategies. Brandon Hall Group created the category in recognition that technology designed to identify, validate, develop, and deploy skills across the enterprise has become mission-critical.

SimGate’s recognition across all three categories reflects its unique position as the first platform purpose-built for both skills development and skills validation. Unlike traditional learning systems that track completions, SimGate’s AI-powered simulations place learners in realistic business scenarios where they make decisions, navigate consequences and tradeoffs, and demonstrate capability, generating the behavioral data that proves readiness.

About The Regis Company

The Regis Company is the creator of SimGate, the industry’s first AI-powered skills practice platform purpose-built for both skills development and skills validation. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, the company combines deep simulation expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver measurable workforce readiness solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has won 50+ industry awards and maintains strategic technology partnerships with leading AI providers including Synthesia, ElevenLabs, Pictory, Colossyan, and others. For more information, visit www.regiscompany.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.