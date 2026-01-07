What’s New Podcast – Canada in the Arctic

In this What’s New Episode, Serafima Andreeva and Nicholas Glesby talk about why the Arctic matters to Canada’s security in 2025. Photo: Serafima Andreeva

What’s New? is a podcast on Arctic geopolitics, governance, and security. Created and hosted by Serafima Andreeva, and supported by The Arctic Institute and the Fridtjof Nansen Institute. The podcast brings together leading experts from various fields of Arctic geopolitics and many Arctic and non-Arctic states to unpack key developments, challenge common misconceptions, and discuss the current dynamics of todays changing Arctic.

In this episode, Serafima Andreeva is joined in Ottawa by Nicholas Glesby, Network Administrator at the North American and Arctic Defence and Security Network and PhD candidate at Trent University, to unpack how Canada views the Arctic from an international and security perspective.

The conversation explores Canada’s new Arctic foreign policy and its four pillars, the growing emphasis on sovereignty and Arctic diplomacy, and why Ottawa increasingly sees the Arctic as shaped by global geopolitical developments rather than as a conflict zone in its own right. Glesby explains how Canada understands emerging threats from Russia and China, how climate change intersects with security planning, and why the Arctic has become central to Canada’s defence priorities.

A major focus of the episode is the role of NORAD, including the history of continental defence, early warning systems across the Canadian Arctic, and the current push to modernize North American defence in response to advanced missile technologies. The episode also addresses Canada–US defence cooperation under the Trump administration, why military cooperation has remained remarkably stable, and how Canada is deepening Arctic cooperation with Nordic partners.