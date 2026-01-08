TLC Family Care Celebrates 40 Years of Trusted Care and Family Support

TLC Family Care celebrating 40 years

TLC Family Care announces its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of dedicated service helping families connect with trusted, professional caregivers.

Reaching our 40th anniversary is a celebration of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedicated team that continues to deliver compassionate service day after day.” — Sharon Graff

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1985, TLC Family Care has been an essential partner to families across St. Louis and beyond, providing reliable nanny, babysitting, newborn care, household staffing, and backup care services that make life more manageable.Over the past 40 years, TLC Family Care has become a leading childcare and family support agency that is built on a foundation of personalized service, thorough caregiver screening, and a deep understanding of the needs of modern families. With an unwavering commitment to quality and safety, TLC’s team has matched thousands of caregivers with families, ensuring peace of mind and dependable support at every stage of life.“TLC Family Care was founded with a simple mission — to make childcare effortless for families and meaningful for caregivers,” said Sharon Graff, CEO and Founder. “Reaching our 40th anniversary is a celebration of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedicated team that continues to deliver compassionate service day after day.”Over the years, TLC has expanded its offerings to include:- Long-term Nanny and Household Staff Placement- Short-term Babysitting and Backup Care- Newborn Care Specialists- Hotel and Event Childcare Staffing- Backup Care Solutions for BusinessesEach service is backed by an expert team that personally screens and matches caregivers to meet families’ unique needs.Families, caregivers, and community partners are invited to visit tlcforkids.com to learn more about how TLC Family Care continues to support strong families and thriving households in 2026 and beyond.About TLC Family CareTLC Family Care is a trusted, family-focused agency specializing in professional nanny placement, babysitting, newborn care, and household staffing services. For over 40 years, TLC has helped families find reliable caregivers through thorough screening, personalized matching, and ongoing support. The agency serves families and businesses across multiple regions, providing peace of mind and dependable care solutions.

