Worship Together Conference Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Chris Tomlin, Cody Carnes, and more

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Worship Together has been a trusted voice in Christian music for worship leaders, pastors, and music lovers alike to come discover new songs, access free song resources, and find other tools to expand and deepen the impact of worship music in the global church.

In 2026, Worship Together will celebrate 10 years of their annual worship conference in Franklin, TN. The lineup includes Cody Carnes, Chris Tomlin, Natalie Grant, Levi Lusko, and Dwan Hill of The Choir Room—with more being announced soon.

“Worship Together exists to serve creatives who serve the Church and the conference is an integral part of how we do that,” says David Gutekunst, EVP of Publishing for Capitol Christian Music Group. “Ten years ago we re-imagined what a conference can look like and what that team has created year-after-year is a beautiful assembly of worship leaders, pastors, creatives, and worshippers gathered together in one space for the common purpose of lifting high the name of Jesus and growing in the way we lead His church.”

This year, the conference theme is Remember The Miracles and focuses on the importance of remembrance and testimony within the church. The Worship Together team’s primary aim is to create space to restore an awe of Jesus in worship gatherings, rebuild a culture of testimony in the church, and renew a rhythm of remembrance in every part of the Christian life. “What would it look like for the church to remember again?” the team asks, “not just the miracles we’ve witnessed together, but the moments in our story where the divine touches everyday life.”

Over the years, Worship Together Conferences have featured artists like Brooke Ligertwood, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe, UNITED, Crowder, Passion, and more—hosted at different locations in and around the Nashville area. In February 2026, Worship Together will be held at the K-LOVE Center in Franklin, TN. Tickets are available now. To register and get more information, visit worshiptogether.com/2026.

About Worship Together:

Worship Together is a free online resource that exists to serve those who serve the church through song discovery, compelling video content, collaborative community, and cultural relevance in all aspects of Christian music and worship ministry resources. Discover more at worshiptogether.com.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

