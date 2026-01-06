Prime Minister Golob: "The Paris Declaration can serve as ta basis for achieving lasting peace"

SLOVENIA, January 6 - The leaders discussed the latest state of play in talks to end the war in Ukraine, the security guarantees for achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, and further steps to increase support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia. The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and General Alexus Grynkevich, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

In his statement after the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Slovenia supported every effort to achieve peace in Ukraine as soon as possible. "Today's meeting and the Paris Declaration are an important step not only towards bringing about a cessation of hostilities today, but above all towards ensuring peace that will last for generations to come. A consensus has been reached between the European side, the Euro-Atlantic allies, Ukraine and the United States of America. And now it is up to the negotiators to complete the work and ensure peace," said the Prime Minister.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was adopted highlighting all participants' firm commitment to a lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter. Ensuring the lasting security of Ukraine must be an integral part of the peace agreement, supported by robust security guarantees for Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Prime Minister Golob also expressed Slovenia's full support for the joint statement on Greenland adopted today. "Slovenia gives its full support to the joint statement on Greenland, which highlights the importance of the Arctic region. Arctic security can be maintained collectively, in conjuction with NATO allies including the United States, and primarily by consistently upholding the principles of international law and the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles that Slovenia will not stop defending them. Slovenia expresses its strong support for the Danish Prime Minister's positions and joins the strong and clear message that Greenland belongs to its people and that its affairs can be decided exclusively by Denmark and Greenland," he said.