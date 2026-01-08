From a Startup in Southern Germany to Football’s Biggest Global Stage: OnePlayr Shapes the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai

OnePlayr on the global stage at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, presenting the “Best Men’s Club” award to Paris Saint-Germain in front of football’s most influential leaders, players, and decision-makers.

The fast-growing Web3 sports startup Oneplayr reaches football’s biggest global stage as an official Globe Soccer partner and enters its Seed round

OnePlayr was built to give grassroots football a global digital stage. Partnering with Globe Soccer validates our vision to connect sport, technology, and community at a global level.” — Fabio Murolo

HEILBRONN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A young tech startup from the Heilbronn/Heidelberg region has made an unexpected and remarkable appearance on the world’s biggest football stage. OnePlayr , a digital platform dedicated to grassroots football, was an official main partner of the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai—an arena usually reserved for the most powerful names in global football.In front of around 400 invited guests, including global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Doue, Vithinia, Lamine Yamal, and Paul Pogba, and a worldwide TV and social media audience across more than 42 countries, OnePlayr was not only visibly present but played a central role in the ceremony. The startup was entrusted with presenting one of the three main awards of the evening—the Best Team in the World award, which was presented to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).For a company this young, such prominence is exceptional. OnePlayr is already considered one of the fastest-growing sports apps in the MENA region. Within just a few months of launch, the platform surpassed 200,000 downloads and more than 100,000 active users.“Our mission is to give talents, fans, and clubs beyond the professional elite visibility, participation, and real economic opportunity,” says Fabio Murolo, Founder and CEO of OnePlayr.The company is now entering its seed funding round and plans to launch its own token in Q1 2026 to power its Web3 sports ecosystem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.