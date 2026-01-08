Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics Expands Body Contouring In Miami Offering With AYON Body Contouring System

Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics Team AYON Body Contouring System Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics Team

CMA Miami adds the AYON Body Contouring System through a partnership with Renuvion South Florida, expanding body sculpting and skin tightening services.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics, operating as CMA Miami, has expanded its body sculpting and skin tightening services with the addition of the AYON Body Contouring System through a partnership with Renuvion South Florida. The expanded offering supports medically guided body contouring Miami treatment planning for patients seeking aesthetic contouring and tightening goals with an emphasis on patient experience and appropriate candidacy.

The AYON Body Contouring System by Apyx Medical is an FDA-cleared platform under the 510(k) pathway. The system integrates multiple steps used in body contouring procedures, combining ultrasound-assisted liposuction for fat removal with advanced radiofrequency technology, including Renuvion, for tissue heating intended to support skin tightening and tissue contraction. CMA Miami said the platform consolidates workflow steps, including infiltration, into a single system, reducing reliance on multiple separate devices. The addition expands body sculpting options as part of individualized plans.

“Our body contouring offering has expanded with the addition of the AYON Body Contouring System,” said Dr. Rudolph “Rudy” Moise, Owner and Medical Director of Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics. “By pairing AYON with our existing laser lipo protocols, we can support more comprehensive treatment planning while keeping safety, comfort, and recovery considerations front and center.”

CMA Miami said the expansion responds to patients who want meaningful contouring and tightening goals without the tradeoffs often associated with more intensive approaches. According to the practice, many patients seek a clearer middle ground between highly invasive procedures and limited non-invasive options. The AYON system helps address that gap by enabling a medically guided approach that can be integrated into customized plans based on patient goals, treatment area, and provider evaluation.

The practice describes the AYON platform as an all-in-one system that supports comprehensive body contouring within a single procedural workflow. Its approach integrates ultrasound-assisted fat removal with energy-based tissue treatment. The addition also aligns with CMA Miami’s broader focus on expanding its body contouring and skin-tightening services while maintaining a consistent patient experience.

In addition to the AYON expansion, CMA Miami positions its care model around individualized planning that begins with an initial consultation focused on candidacy and patient goals. Driven by a commitment to patient confidence and quality care, Dr. Moise established Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics to serve patients across Miami and South Florida with medically guided aesthetics and wellness services. The practice brings together a team trained in current approaches to medical aesthetics, with programs built around individualized planning. Care begins with a consultation focused on understanding each patient’s goals and determining the most appropriate treatment path. The practice aims to deliver a consistent, detail-oriented experience in a comfortable environment, with safety standards that remain central throughout the process.

CMA Miami said its clinical menu spans multiple categories, allowing patients to access coordinated options within a single practice. Alongside its body-focused services, the practice provides injectable and facial services, skin-focused treatments, hair restoration options, sexual health services, and IV therapy programs. This breadth allows Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics to support a broader range of patient goals while maintaining medically guided care aligned with consultation findings.

As part of its body service category, CMA Miami also offers a range of treatments that support body sculpting goals and skin tightening goals through different modalities and customized planning. The practice provides weight-loss services and medically guided programs designed to support overall wellness goals, along with a variety of body-focused technologies and procedures, all offered under clinical oversight. CMA Miami said the expanded AYON capability is intended to complement existing treatment planning by offering an additional platform that can be selected when clinically appropriate.

Within facial aesthetics, the practice offers injectables and related services, including Botox Miami and Dermal Fillers Miami, as part of medically guided treatment planning. The practice also provides Dermal Fillers Miami FL, and it said patient evaluations are used to align product selection and treatment approach with individual goals and appropriate candidacy. CMA Miami noted that injectable services are offered within a broader approach that emphasizes individualized recommendations and avoids one-size-fits-all treatment paths.

Skin-focused services at CMA Miami include laser-based options and treatments intended to address concerns such as skin tone and texture changes, as well as additional aesthetic goals evaluated during consultation. The practice also offers hair-related services, including solutions that support hair restoration planning, with treatment selection based on provider evaluation.

The practice’s sexual health service category includes clinician-guided options that support patient goals within appropriate clinical standards. CMA Miami also provides IV therapy options as part of its wellness menu, with programs selected and administered under clinical oversight. CMA Miami said this category-based approach helps patients access coordinated care within one practice and supports continuity across multiple aesthetic and wellness priorities.

CMA Miami described its role as a Medspa Miami FL destination for patients seeking a medically guided experience that balances clinical oversight with a patient-centered environment. The practice added that its focus remains on candidacy-based planning, realistic expectations, and individualized protocols tailored to each patient’s needs.

CMA Miami said the expanded AYON offering is available now as part of its body service category. Patients begin with a consultation to determine candidacy and to establish a plan aligned with personal goals and clinical evaluation.

Results may vary from patient to patient. AYON Body Contouring treatments are body contouring procedures and are not intended as a weight loss solution. These treatments are designed for body-shaping and fat-reduction goals and do not replace a healthy lifestyle. Individual results depend on factors including body type, treatment area, and adherence to recommended treatment plans. A consultation with a licensed medical provider is required to determine candidacy.

Comprehensive Medical Aesthetics, operating as CMA Miami, is a medically guided aesthetics and wellness practice serving patients in Miami and South Florida. The practice provides body contouring, skin tightening, and body sculpting services, alongside a full menu of injectables and facial services, skin treatments, hair treatments, sexual health services, and IV therapy options.

