Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 7th 2026

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

available soon

Summary 

Approved:

✅ 1 - First amendment to the Ministry of the Interior's organic law.

✅ 2 - First amendment to the Migration Service’s organic law.

✅ 3 - Strategic Plan for Internal Security 2011–2040.

✅ 4 - Appointment of the new Executive Director of the Migration Service.

✅ 5 - Appointment of the new Commissioner of the Tax Authority.

✅ 6 - Proposal to appoint Elisa Maria da Silva as Ambassador of Timor-Leste to ASEAN.

✅ 7 - Termination of appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Social Security.

Analysed:

➡️ 1 - Certification process for the Rota do Sândalo International Airport in Oe-Cússe and the FALINTIL Commander-in-Chief Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão International Airport in Suai.

➡️ 2 - Participation in the 6th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers responsible for the digital area and related meetings.

➡️ 3 - Presentation on the activities planned for Timor-Leste's Presidency of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP).

➡️ 4 - Scenarios and strategic considerations for the preparation of Timor-Leste's ASEAN Presidency.

➡️ 5 - Status report on the main results achieved in infrastructure development.

