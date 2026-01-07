Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 7th 2026
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
.............................................................................................................................
Press Release
Meeting of the Council of Ministers on January 7th 2026
available soon
**
Summary
Approved:
✅ 1 - First amendment to the Ministry of the Interior's organic law.
✅ 2 - First amendment to the Migration Service’s organic law.
✅ 3 - Strategic Plan for Internal Security 2011–2040.
✅ 4 - Appointment of the new Executive Director of the Migration Service.
✅ 5 - Appointment of the new Commissioner of the Tax Authority.
✅ 6 - Proposal to appoint Elisa Maria da Silva as Ambassador of Timor-Leste to ASEAN.
✅ 7 - Termination of appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Social Security.
Analysed:
➡️ 1 - Certification process for the Rota do Sândalo International Airport in Oe-Cússe and the FALINTIL Commander-in-Chief Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão International Airport in Suai.
➡️ 2 - Participation in the 6th Meeting of ASEAN Ministers responsible for the digital area and related meetings.
➡️ 3 - Presentation on the activities planned for Timor-Leste's Presidency of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP).
➡️ 4 - Scenarios and strategic considerations for the preparation of Timor-Leste's ASEAN Presidency.
➡️ 5 - Status report on the main results achieved in infrastructure development.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.