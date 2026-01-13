New Book Narrative Wins! Provides Leaders the Playbook to Cut Through Noise and Drive Outcomes in a Divided World

Narrative Wins! Book Covers – January 2026 Release Joe Caruso Recording Narrative Wins Audiobook at Pearl Sound Studios Author headshot of Dr. Shawn Mahoney, co-author of Narrative Wins!, the 2026 leadership book on narrative, performance, and decision-making.

Bestselling author Joe Caruso and co-authors offer a science-backed framework for building trust and alignment for leadership through strategic narrative.

We give leaders the tools to construct authentic, compelling narratives that cut through chaos, foster genuine trust, and align teams around a common purpose.” — Joe Caruso

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era defined by information overload and deep polarization, leaders face a critical challenge: facts alone are not enough to move people. The new book Narrative Wins! (a leader’s guide to shaping meaning, building trust, and driving results) is set for worldwide release on January 16, 2026 by Brookshire Press. Narrative Wins! delivers a proven approach for executives, communicators, and change-makers to contextualize the stories that drive decisions, alignment, and success.

Co-authored by narrative expert and bestselling author Joe Caruso, alongside Dr. R. Curtis Bristol and Dr. Shawn Mahoney, the book merges decades of leadership practice with insights from psychology, business, and organizational behavior. Narrative Wins! argues that in high-stakes environments, the battle is often won not by who has the best data, but by who defines the meaning first.

"Logic is processed, but meaning is felt—and feeling drives action," said Joe Caruso, CEO of Caruso Leadership. "Our book is about empowerment. We give leaders the tools to construct authentic, compelling narratives that cut through chaos, foster genuine trust, and align teams around a common purpose."

Inside Narrative Wins!, readers will discover:

· Why Narrative is the Algorithm of the Mind: A practical framework showing how stories fundamentally shape decisions in business, politics, and culture.

· The Hallmarks of Quintessential Leadership: Tools for defining your story before competitors, critics, or crises define it for you.

· The Psychology of Influence: Evidence-based insights into why narrative consistently outperforms raw data in motivating human action.

· Real-World Application: Examples for employing narrative to navigate media scrutiny, manage change, and unite teams.



The book has already garnered acclaim from top leaders across sectors. Steven Iselin, Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, calls it “a master class in leadership for the modern age.” Industry CEOs like Stephen Kircher of Boyne Resorts and McKeel Hagerty of Hagerty praise its immediate utility for executive teams and boardrooms.

Narrative Wins! is essential reading for anyone responsible for guiding organizations and influencing perception, including C-suite executives, communications and public affairs leaders, political strategists, leadership coaches, and anyone seeking to positively influence others.

Available for pre-order now, Narrative Wins! will be released on January 16, 2026, in print, eBook, and audiobook formats via Amazon, Audible, and all major retailers. Signed copies and bulk orders are available directly through Brookshire Press.

About the Authors:

Joe Caruso is a bestselling author and recognized expert on narrative and human behavior, named one of the “50 Most Influential Minds in Personal Development” by Nightingale-Conant. His co-authors, Dr. R. Curtis Bristol and Dr. Shawn Mahoney bring deep clinical and executive leadership expertise to the science of story.

First Listen: NARRATIVE WINS! Audiobook Free Chapter Preview by Joe Caruso

