Pixalto.app Launches All-in-One AI Platform with Video, Image, and Design Creation Tools 'Imagine. Generate. Innovate.'

With Pixalto’s exclusive in-house technology, we’ve made it possible to seamlessly swap multiple faces within a single video clip or photo, consistent professional-grade results for any campaign.” — Founder

COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixalto.app, a next-generation AI-powered creative platform, today announced the launch of its all-in-one creative suite, designed to make professional-quality visuals and videos faster, simpler, and more accessible for creators and businesses.

Guided by its principle, “Imagine. Generate. Innovate.”, Pixalto brings multiple AI-driven tools into a single intuitive workspace—enabling users to generate high-quality images, designs, and even 10-second videos in less than 30 seconds.

Streamlined Creative Workflows with AI

Pixalto.app brings together a range of advanced tools to support every stage of the creative process. Users can turn still images into smooth motion sequences with ai video generator, convert written ideas into detailed artwork with ai image generator & Video Face swap

"Our goal with Pixalto is to remove the technical barriers that slow down creativity," said Sathish Kumar, Founder of Pixalto.app. "Every tool is built to help users turn concepts into finished content in minutes, without needing advanced design or editing skills."

Core Features Include:

ai video generator – Pixalto’s AI Video Generator transforms static visuals into cinematic 1080p high-definition videos with native audio support. Built for creators, marketers, and brands, it enables studio-quality video production with precise control over motion, sound, and storytelling.

Powered by next-generation models: Veo 3 – High-fidelity cinematic video with realistic motion and sound, Kling 2.6 Pro – Advanced realism with native audio + Kling Motion Control , Seedance 1.5 Pro – Smooth character animation and dynamic storytelling ,Wan 2.6 – High-performance video generation with synchronized audio and LTX-2 – Audio-video foundation model designed to generate fully synchronized video and audio within a single unified model.

Perfect for: Product showcases, social media campaigns, explainer videos, promotional storytelling, and cinematic brand visuals.

multiple face swap video – Powered by Pixalto’s AI model, effortlessly replaces multiple faces simultaneously in both high-definition videos and static images for complex creative or commercial projects

image to Image generator – Pixalto’s Image-to-Image Generator enables creators to generate stunning, production-ready visuals from text or reference images, combining creative flexibility with consistent quality.

Powered by premium image models: Nano Banana Pro – Ultra-sharp creative rendering with strong style control, GPT-Image 1.5 – Intelligent composition with high prompt accuracy, Seedream 4 – High-end realism and artistic depth & Flux 2 – Fast, consistent, and photorealistic image generation.

Ideal for: Fashion design, architecture mockups, product visuals, advertising creatives, gaming concept art, and brand design assets.

AI Background Remover (Image & Video) : Pixalto’s AI Background Remover instantly isolates subjects from both images and videos with pixel-level, frame-accurate precision—delivering clean, professional cutouts without manual editing.

Best for: Product visuals, marketing creatives, social media content, explainer videos, and promotional assets.

AI Image Up-Scaler : Pixalto’s AI Up-Scaler instantly enhances image resolution while preserving sharpness and detail. Perfect for upgrading photos for print, web, and e-commerce — no manual editing required.

AI Face Enhance : Pixalto’s Face Enhance uses AI to automatically refine facial details, smooth skin, and correct lighting for clean, natural-looking portraits in seconds.

AI Animation Generator - From Stills to Stories: Multi-Shot Motion Creation – Seamlessly transform a sequence of still images into smooth, multi-shot animations that tell a complete story. Perfect for narrative-driven marketing, educational content, or event recaps.

Making Professional Content Accessible:

Pixalto.app is designed to help high-quality content creation. Its user-friendly interface enables both beginners and professionals to create visually stunning work without deep technical knowledge or expensive editing suites. For small businesses, influencers, and creative agencies, Pixalto offers a streamlined solution that saves time, reduces costs, and enhances creative output.

Get Started Today

Pixalto.app is available now with a free plan for exploration and premium tiers offering higher generation limits, faster processing, and advanced customization features. To explore Pixalto and start creating today, visit https://pixalto.app.

