Linkest Limited Announces Official Launch of Bespoke Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Line

Bespoke lab-grown diamond jewelry debuts in Hong Kong, combining certified stones, personalization, and accessible pricing.

HONG KONG, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkest Limited today announced the official launch of its bespoke lab-grown diamond jewelry line in Hong Kong, offering consumers a personalized alternative to traditional diamond purchasing. The new service provides custom-made pieces using certified lab-grown diamonds and gemstones, with delivery available within 7 to 10 days.The launch is rooted in the founder’s personal experience of navigating the cost and accessibility of natural diamonds. According to the company, the bespoke line is designed to provide classic, everyday styles at a fraction of the price of natural diamonds while maintaining the same chemical composition and visual brilliance. Customers may also commission pieces created with lab-grown colored diamonds and a selection of cultivated gemstones.“This launch reflects a commitment to making meaningful jewelry accessible without compromise,” said Chelsea Lam, founder of Linkest Limited. “Each diamond is personally selected, and every piece is crafted for a single client. Jewelry should hold warmth and emotion, not be items chosen from whatever happens to be left on a shelf.”Lam noted that the bespoke service emphasizes both personalization and emotional connection. “Our goal is to ensure each customer receives a piece created specifically for them,” she said. “The process is intimate and intentional, allowing every design to carry its own story.”In addition to the bespoke service, Linkest Limited offers ready-made lab-grown diamond and gemstone jewelry, with all stones accompanied by certification. The company operates its own production facility, supporting its ability to fulfill custom orders efficiently.More information about the brand and its services is available at https://linkest.hk/en About Linkest LimitedLinkest Limited is a Hong Kong–based jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamond and gemstone pieces. The company offers both bespoke and ready-made designs, with a focus on accessibility, craftsmanship, and emotional value. Each stone is certified and individually selected, and custom pieces are crafted within a 7–10 day delivery window. Linkest Limited aims to make fine jewelry an attainable part of everyday life through responsible sourcing and thoughtful design.

