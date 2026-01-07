Yumart Launches ISO-Certified 3D Shaped Ice Creams, Merging Art And Flavor For The Global Frozen Dessert Market

HAIDIAN, BEIJING, CHINA, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the international appetite for experiential dining continues to redefine the confectionery sector, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. has announced the global rollout of its newest artistic frozen line. This collection features high-quality 3D shaped Ice Creams from China factory facilities, specifically engineered to harmonize intricate visual aesthetics with premium dairy formulations. Unlike traditional molded frozen treats, these ice creams utilize advanced precision-molding technology to replicate lifelike forms, including botanical roses and vibrant tropical fruits such as mangoes and peaches. Each unit is crafted with a high-density cream base to ensure structural stability and a smooth mouthfeel that complements its complex exterior. By offering these visually distinctive desserts under the Yumart brand, the organization provides global distributors with a versatile solution designed to capture the attention of the modern, social-media-focused consumer while adhering to the rigorous safety protocols required for transoceanic logistics.Part I: Industry Perspective—The Shift Toward Visual and Multi-Sensory IndulgenceThe global frozen dessert landscape is currently undergoing a fundamental transformation, moving away from mass-produced, utilitarian forms toward "edible art." This evolution is driven by several macro-trends that prioritize the total sensory experience of the consumer.The Visual-First Consumer CultureIn an era dominated by digital sharing, the aesthetic appeal of a dessert is now considered as vital as its flavor. There is a growing global movement toward "Instagrammable" food, where unique shapes and vibrant colors serve as a primary driver for purchase. This trend has catalyzed the demand for 3D shaped ice creams that stand out in retail displays and on plating surfaces. By offering a product that functions as a centerpiece, manufacturers are catering to a demographic that views dining as a form of self-expression and social engagement.Premiumization and Global Fusion FlavorsThe market is witnessing a strong lean toward "affordable luxury," where consumers are willing to invest in products that offer a superior ingredient profile and unique craftsmanship. Simultaneously, the integration of regional flavors into globally recognized forms has become a major industry driver. The combination of traditional dairy bases with botanical and tropical notes—such as matcha, white peach, and lychee—reflects a broader interest in "Flavor Tourism." This allows global consumers to explore international palates through a familiar and playful medium.Advancements in Cold Chain AccessibilityTechnological improvements in temperature-controlled logistics have expanded the reach of delicate frozen goods. The ability to transport intricate 3D shapes across continents without compromising their structural integrity has opened new markets for specialized exporters. This logistical evolution enables brands to move beyond regional distribution, placing high-concept desserts into global e-commerce platforms and specialized retail channels that were previously inaccessible to such fragile items.Part II: The ISO Standard—A Foundation for Global Trust and SafetyFor an intricate product like 3D shaped ice cream, which involves multi-stage molding and specialized temperature management, adhering to international benchmarks is a non-negotiable requirement. Yumart’s production facilities operate under rigorous ISO certification protocols, ensuring that creative innovation is always supported by systemic safety.Systematic Quality Management and Risk ControlThe ISO (International Organization for Standardization) framework provides a comprehensive roadmap for food safety and operational consistency. In the context of Yumart’s ice cream production, this involves a systematic approach to identifying and mitigating physical and biological hazards. Every stage—from the analysis of raw milk purity to the calibration of the 3D molds—is documented and audited. This structured approach ensures that the final product consistently meets the high expectations of professional buyers, significantly reducing the risk of batch-to-batch variability.Market Access and Regulatory HarmonyISO certification serves as a "global passport" for trade. For international retailers and hospitality groups, a supplier’s ISO status provides third-party validation of their reliability and commitment to continuous improvement. By exceeding basic local regulations, Yumart ensures that its 3D ice creams are compliant with the stringent food safety laws of diverse regions, from the European Union to the Middle East. This commitment to standardization simplifies the procurement process for global partners, offering peace of mind that every shipment maintains the same level of excellence and safety, regardless of the destination.Part III: Institutional Strength and Strategic Market ApplicationSince its inception in 2004, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. has positioned itself as a "Culinary Solutions Architect." Under the Yumart brand, the organization leverages a vast network of 9 specialized manufacturing bases and 280 joint factories to bring authentic and innovative flavors to a global stage.Core Advantages: The "One-Stop" Magic SolutionThe leadership of Yumart in the international food market is anchored by strategic advantages designed to solve the complexities of modern procurement:Integrated LCL Services: Yumart allows international distributors to consolidate orders through Less than Container Load (LCL) shipments. This enables businesses to combine 3D shaped ice creams with other staples—such as sushi ingredients, noodles, or sauces—in a single shipment, which optimizes warehouse space and reduces logistical costs.Specialized R&D and OEM Capabilities: With five dedicated R&D teams, Yumart offers comprehensive private label (OEM) services. This allows professional clients to customize shapes, flavor profiles, and packaging formats to align with localized seasonal themes, such as floral shapes for spring promotions or fruit shapes for summer retail.Application Scenarios and Client SuccessYumart's 3D shaped ice creams are engineered for versatile performance across various sectors:Professional HORECA and Events: High-end hotel chains and event caterers utilize these artistic desserts as pre-portioned centerpieces for banquets and desert platters. Their pre-formed, intricate shapes reduce the need for labor-intensive onsite decoration while maintaining a premium aesthetic.Specialty Retail and Theme Parks: In high-traffic tourist destinations, the visual appeal of fruit-shaped treats acts as a natural crowd-puller. Their unique presentation makes them ideal for impulse purchases in "grab-and-go" environments.Industrial Foodservice Partnerships: By participating in 13 major trade forums annually—including Gulfood, SIAL, and Anuga—Yumart maintains direct contact with global procurement heads, ensuring that its product iterations reflect the real-time needs of professional chefs and large-scale retailers.ConclusionAs the global frozen dessert market shifts toward products that offer both visual artistry and certified safety, Yumart stands at the forefront of this evolution. Through the launch of its ISO-certified 3D shaped ice creams, Beijing Shipuller Co., Ltd. continues to demonstrate its ability to merge traditional culinary expertise with modern manufacturing precision. By providing a reliable, high-quality, and visually stunning product, Yumart ensures that its global partners have the tools necessary to succeed in an increasingly competitive and aesthetically driven market.For more information on product specifications, ISO documentation, or to request a customized flavor solution, please visit the official corporate website: https://www.yumartfood.com/

