iKala Chairman Sega Cheng Named 2026 Eisenhower Fellow, Pledges to Bridge Taiwan-U.S. AI Ecosystems

iKala Chairman, Sega Cheng, named as Eisenhower Fellow for 2026 iKala is a multinational AI company with a mission of "AI Empowerment."

Cheng aims to elevate Taiwan from a hardware manufacturing powerhouse to a strategic nexus for global AI transformation

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iKala , a leading multinational AI company, today announced that its Chairman, Sega Cheng, has been selected as a 2026 Eisenhower Fellow . Sega, who also serves as the Chairman of the Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TiEA) , will represent Taiwan’s technology sector in high-level dialogues with global political and economic leaders in the United States. His objective is to forge stronger, multi-layered ties between Taiwan and the U.S. across government, industry, and academia, elevating Taiwan from a hardware manufacturing powerhouse to a strategic nexus for global AI transformation.International Recognition for a Key AI VisionaryThe Eisenhower Fellowships is a prestigious global program known for identifying diverse, dynamic leaders who are making the world a better place. As the Chairman of iKala and TiEA, Sega has been a driving force in advancing AI education and digital transformation in Taiwan. He is recognized as a rare thought leader capable of seamlessly bridging technical R&D with commercial strategy. This honor signifies the international community’s high regard for Taiwan’s critical potential in AI software applications and industry governance, expanding the narrative beyond its established semiconductor supply chain.Connecting Taiwan and the U.S.: A Two-Way AI Value CorridorDuring his fellowship, Sega will focus on "AI Governance Frameworks," "Human-AI Collaboration Models," and building a "Transnational AI Ecosystem." He plans to engage with senior U.S. government officials, top-tier think tanks, and Silicon Valley tech giants. His mission is to channel advanced U.S. strategic thinking on AI back to Taiwan while showcasing Taiwan's indispensable position in the global Trustworthy AI supply chain."Taiwan possesses the world's most complete AI hardware supply chain; this is our foundation," said Sega. "The next imperative is to secure a voice in software definition and international standard-setting. Through the platform of the Eisenhower Fellowships, I am committed to building a bridge that directly aligns Taiwan’s industrial strengths with U.S. innovation mechanisms, creating a mutually beneficial AI economy."Leading AI Transformation for Taiwan and the WorldAs the global AI landscape undergoes drastic shifts in 2026, enterprises and nations alike face urgent transformation challenges. Sega pledges to translate the international resources and strategic perspectives gained during his fellowship into concrete industrial action plans. Leveraging iKala’s technical prowess and TiEA’s industrial influence, he aims to drive Taiwan’s industrial upgrade, ensuring that Taiwan not only keeps pace with global trends but plays a defining role in leading the wave of global AI transformation.About iKalaiKala is a multinational AI company with a mission of "AI Empowerment." We provide comprehensive AI transformation solutions to enterprise clients, helping them achieve cost reductions, efficiency gains, and enhanced customer interactions with AI at the core. iKala offers cloud and on-premises AI deployment services as well as AI marketing technology. Our portfolio includes iKala Kolr, iKala Cloud, and iKala Nexus, serving over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brand advertisers, including numerous Fortune 500 companies. iKala was recognized as the 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year.Media ContactKatrina Hsiao katrina.hsiao@ikala.aiMatthew Ryan matthew.ryan@ikala.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.