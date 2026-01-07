Award-Winning Retail Tech Executive Adriana Rivas Strengthens U.S. Leadership Presence After Global Recognition

Adriana Rivas, Bronze Winner – Chief in Tech Leader of the Year at the WomenTech Global Awards 2025.

WomenTech Global Awards 2025 recognition reinforces Rivas's leadership in self-service retail and enterprise POS across the U.S. and Latin America

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adriana Rivas, retail technology executive and founder of Biwitech, has been named a Bronze Winner in the Chief in Tech Leader of the Year category at the WomenTech Global Awards 2025, one of the world's most prominent recognitions honoring women leaders driving innovation, impact, and measurable results in technology.

The WomenTech Global Awards celebrate outstanding leaders shaping the future of the tech industry through strategic execution, innovation, and real-world impact. The 2025 edition brought together more than 1,700 individual leaders and 400+ companies from 128 countries, evaluated by an international jury of senior executives and industry experts.

Rivas was explicitly recognized in the Tech for Social Impact & Inclusive Innovation subcategory, highlighting her leadership in building and scaling self-service ecosystems, enterprise POS infrastructure, and digital retail solutions for supermarkets, restaurant chains, and enterprise retailers operating across the United States and Latin America.

As COO of BIGWISE Corp, Rivas is leading the company's 2026 strategic roadmap, with a focus on scaling Slive.AI, an AI-powered retail operations intelligence platform designed to deliver real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and execution insights across enterprise retail environments. Slive.AI leverages artificial intelligence and data-driven intelligence to help large retailers optimize store performance, operational efficiency, and decision-making at scale across the U.S. and Latin America.

In addition to her executive leadership, Rivas is the author of How to Implement Self-Service Without Failing, a Silver Winner of the Nonfiction Book Awards in the Business Technology category, which provides practical frameworks and real-world insights for retailers navigating automation and digital transformation without compromising customer experience or operational stability. Earlier this year, Rivas was also recognized by The CEO Magazine as one of the 2025 Top Tech Innovators, further reinforcing her position as a global voice in retail innovation, enterprise technology leadership, and inclusive digital transformation.

The Chief in Tech Leader of the Year recognition strengthens Rivas's visibility as a trusted executive leader driving scalable, execution-first retail technology across international markets.

