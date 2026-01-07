ByteBridge Accelerates India Growth Strategy with Piyush Dikshit as Business Head

Piyush Dikshit joins ByteBridge

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteBridge, a global IT solutions provider, is delighted to announce the appointment of Piyush Dikshit as Business Head – India, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion into one of the world’s fastest-growing data center and digital infrastructure markets.

India is at a pivotal moment in its digital evolution. Driven by rapid cloud adoption, AI workloads, 5G, smart cities, and data localization requirements, the country’s demand for scalable, resilient, and AI-ready data center infrastructure is growing at an unprecedented pace. With this appointment, ByteBridge signals its strong determination to deepen its presence in India and support the nation’s humongous and evolving IT and data center needs with global expertise and local execution.

An electronics engineer and seasoned CXO-level leader, Piyush brings decades of experience across connected technologies, broadband, automotive, telecom, and data infrastructure. He has a proven track record of designing and executing high-value, complex programs, driving operational excellence, and delivering large-scale infrastructure projects across domestic and international markets. His leadership is expected to play a critical role in shaping ByteBridge’s India strategy and accelerating customer success in the region.

ByteBridge delivers AI-ready data center solutions, integrated IT infrastructure, workplace solutions, and managed services across six continents. With Piyush Dikshit leading the India business, ByteBridge will significantly scale its local execution capabilities and deepen partnerships to support India’s rapidly growing digital, workplace, and data center infrastructure needs.

Piyush Dikshit said:

“Joining ByteBridge at this stage of the journey is both exciting and humbling. India is at the forefront of data center, AI, and digital infrastructure growth, and ByteBridge’s global teams and capabilities give us a unique opportunity to serve India-bound customers with world-class, AI-ready solutions and services, tailored to local needs. I look forward to building a strong India organization, partnering closely with global data center operators, enterprises, and OEMs, and helping our customers accelerate their projects with confidence.”

Bruce Moore, General Manager, APAC, ByteBridge, added:

“India is a strategic growth market for ByteBridge, and Piyush’s appointment reflects our long-term commitment to investing in local leadership, talent, and partnerships. His deep industry expertise, execution mindset, and understanding of large-scale infrastructure programs make him the ideal leader to drive our India business.

With Piyush at the helm in India, ByteBridge is poised to strengthen its footprint, expand local capabilities, and deliver globally proven, AI-ready infrastructure solutions that meet the scale, complexity, and ambition of India’s rapidly growing digital economy—aligned with the ‘Made in India, for India’ mantra.”

