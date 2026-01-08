hypothesis™ Provides New Guidance for Childhood Eczema and the Microbiome

Parent Holding Infant: Childhood Eczema Affects 1 in 9 U.S. Children hypothesis™ logo

New Guidance Helps Parents Understand Infant Skin Vulnerability and Bacterial Imbalance

A child's eczema severity often correlates with Staph aureus levels. By targeting this imbalance rather than simply suppressing symptoms, families and providers can work to restore natural defenses.” — Jeff Yu, MD, Chair of Dermatology at Virginia Commonwealth University

EMERYVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Childhood eczema affects approximately 1 in 9 children in the United States, with many experiencing their first flare before their first birthday. Research shows that during active flares, Staph aureus bacteria dominate the skin microbiome in up to 90% of cases, releasing toxins that intensify inflammation and weaken the skin barrier. For families managing childhood eczema, the condition is rarely just a matter of dry skin. It often brings persistent itching, disrupted sleep, emotional stress, and difficult decisions about what is safe to use on a baby’s developing skin.As scientific understanding of pediatric atopic dermatitis continues to evolve, hypothesis™ , a dermatology-focused skin health company, has released new educational guidance to help parents and healthcare providers better understand the biological factors driving childhood eczema—particularly the role of the skin microbiome—and how practical, safety-conscious routines can support calmer skin.Why Infant Skin Is Especially VulnerableInfant skin differs fundamentally from adult skin. It is thinner, loses moisture more rapidly, produces fewer natural oils, and supports a developing immune system and microbiome. These characteristics leave young skin particularly vulnerable to irritation, imbalance, and eczema flares.“A dysfunctional skin barrier is central to atopic dermatitis and opens the door for microbiome disruption,” said Peter Lio, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Northwestern University. “When Staph aureus takes over, it releases toxins that further damage the barrier, creating a vicious cycle of inflammation that can be difficult to break.”Understanding these biological differences can help parents make more informed decisions about daily care and what products are appropriate for compromised, developing skin.Practical Guidance for Managing Childhood EczemaThe educational materials released by hypothesis™ emphasize that childhood eczema management benefits from consistency, gentleness, and attention to everyday triggers. Key recommendations include:• Bathing: Use lukewarm water and limit baths to 5–10 minutes. Hot water can worsen barrier damage. Fragrance-free, pH-balanced cleansers (around pH 5.5) are preferred, with plain water often sufficient for young infants.• Moisturizing: Apply moisturizer within three minutes of bathing using the “soak and seal” method to reduce moisture loss from infant skin.• Environmental care: Maintain indoor humidity between 40–50%, dress children in loose-fitting cotton clothing, and avoid wool or synthetic fabrics that may irritate eczema-prone skin.• Trigger awareness: Common triggers include fragranced laundry detergents and cleansers, dry indoor heat, overheating during play, and saliva irritation during teething.• Developmental awareness: Tracking flares alongside milestones such as teething, starting solids, or beginning daycare can help families anticipate skin changes rather than respond reactively.Addressing Bacterial Imbalance as Part of CareWithin a broader eczema-care routine, hypothesis™ formulations are designed to address the bacterial component of eczema while supporting the skin barrier. Products incorporate patented TPZ-01™ enzyme technology, a precision enzyme designed to selectively kill Staph aureus while preserving beneficial skin bacteria essential to healthy skin function.Used in tandem with gentle bathing practices and barrier-supportive moisturization, this microbiome-restorative approach reflects growing scientific understanding of how bacterial imbalance contributes to eczema severity in many children.Safety and Independent ValidationFor parents, safety remains the primary concern when selecting products for eczema-prone infant skin. hypothesis™ emphasizes independent validation as a cornerstone of its approach.All hypothesis™ eczema-care formulations have earned four third-party certifications:• EWG Verified, meeting Environmental Working Group standards for ingredient safety and transparency• National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance™, recognizing suitability for eczema-prone skin• MyMicrobiome Microbiome-Friendly certification, validating compatibility with the skin’s bacterial ecosystem for infants and adults• Leaping Bunny certification, confirming cruelty-free development and testingAll formulas are fragrance-free, steroid-free, and designed for use on sensitive skin, including around the eyes.“Parents are navigating a complex condition with real consequences for their child’s comfort and quality of life,” said Maritza Miller, one of the co-founders of hypothesis™. “Our goal is to provide clear education, independently validated formulations, and practical guidance that families and healthcare providers can confidently incorporate into everyday eczema care.”About hypothesis™hypothesis™ is a dermatology-focused skin health company advancing microbiome-supportive science for chronic inflammatory skin conditions. Through patented enzyme technology, evidence-based formulation, and a commitment to independent safety accreditation, hypothesis™ supports informed, responsible eczema care across all ages.

