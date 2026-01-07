Somio.ai Unleashes Somio AI Music Generator: Turns Any Text into a Full Copyright-Free Song

HONG KONG, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Somio.ai , a dedicated platform for AI-driven music creation, has officially launched Somio AI Music Generator , a tool designed to make high-quality music production more accessible. With a simple text prompt, users can instantly generate original, full-length, rights-cleared songs tailored to their creative needs.Despite the explosion of digital content, high-quality music creation still feels inaccessible for many creators. Traditional production requires time, technical skill, and costly tools. Somio AI removes those barriers and enables anyone, including social media creators, small businesses, and everyday users, to turn ideas, messages, or lyrics into polished songs within minutes.With natural text input, customizable genres, and mood controls, Somio AI delivers a uniquely intuitive music-creation experience. Users can craft songs for love messages, birthdays, short-form videos, podcasts, or any creative project — no musical background required.Product Features:Intuitive Text/Lyrics to Music GeneratorAt the heart of Somio AI is an intuitive music generator that lets users create complete songs from simple text or lyrics. Users just describe what they want — for example, “an upbeat pop song about friendship” or “a calm melody for relaxation” — then select from preset genre and mood options to set the tone. Somio AI takes care of the rest, producing a polished track in minutes.Instrumental GenerationFor creators who prefer pure instrumental tracks, Somio AI also supports instrumental-only generation, producing rich and dynamic tracks without vocals. Every piece generated through Somio AI is copyright-safe and fully licensed for commercial use, empowering businesses, creators, and independent musicians to use AI-generated music across media projects, videos, podcasts, games, and more.Highly Customizable AI Music GeneratorUsers can shape each track by choosing from preset moods, genres, and vocal styles before generating the music. These selections help set the overall tone, making it easier to create songs that match a specific purpose or moment. Rather than delivering one fixed result, the generator uses these choices to produce versions that reflect different creative preferences.Original & Copyright-Free MusicSomio AI generates music that is fully original and cleared for use, so users don’t have to worry about copyright claims or hidden licensing issues. Each track is created through AI composition rather than pulling from existing audio libraries, making it suitable for videos, social posts, podcasts, or small business projects that require safe-to-use background music.Studio-Level & & Fast Al Music GenerationStudio-level quality comes from audio models trained to produce natural, expressive, and well-structured music. Somio AI avoids the mechanical feel typical of many AI tracks, offering smooth progressions and balanced layers that sound genuinely musical. At the same time, generation stays fast, delivering high-quality output without slowing down the creative process.Coming Soon Features:Scene-Based Song GenerationTo make creation even easier, Somio AI introduces Scene Songs Feature — curated templates for popular moments like Birthday, Lover, Wedding, Relaxation, and Focus. Each scene automatically adjusts musical style, tone, and atmosphere to fit the moment, helping users create songs that resonate emotionally and contextually with their audience.Music That Connects — Introducing “Music Gifts”One of Somio AI’s most innovative features is the Music Gift experience, a creative way to send music as a digital greeting. Users can wrap their generated song in a virtual envelope, add a personal message, and share it via a unique link. The recipient opens an elegant page where the song plays alongside the sender’s note — turning music into a modern, heartfelt keepsake for birthdays, weddings, or love messages.About Somio.aiSomio.ai is an AI-driven music creation platform dedicated to making music production accessible to all. Through advanced generative audio technology and an intuitive text-based workflow, Somio.ai enables users to transform simple descriptions or lyrics into fully original, high-quality songs. This platform is designed for creators, businesses, and everyday users seeking fast, flexible, and copyright-safe music creation across digital content and creative projects.

