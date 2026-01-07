Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,741 in the last 365 days.

Purple Gold Partners Renews "Hires for Hunger" After Feeding 50K Families in 2025

Purple Gold Partners logo - Talent and Transformation driving growth

Purple Gold Partners logo

Graphic depicting the Hires for Hunger program - Fueling careers, Feeding communities. There is a picture of a handshake on the left and a boxes of food and fruit on the right. Included is a reference to 2,500 meals donated with every placement. The pur

Feeding 2500 families with every placement

Launch for Life Logo

Launch for Life Logo

Richmond firm's social impact model fights food insecurity and supports youth mentoring

One in eight Americans faces food insecurity, yet it remains one of our country's most overlooked crises.”
— Ken Jordan
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Gold Partners fed over 50,000 families in 2025 through its "Hires for Hunger" program and is renewing its commitment to fight food insecurity in 2026 with 2,500 meals donated for every leadership placement.

The Richmond, VA-based executive search firm, founded by former Fortune 50 technology executives, donated approximately 10% of its 2025 revenue to community causes, with food insecurity as a key focus area. The firm's model ties business success to community impact. Every technology, product, data, AI, and transformation leader placed creates ripples throughout the community.

"One in eight Americans faces food insecurity, yet it remains one of our country's most overlooked crises," said Ken Jordan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Purple Gold Partners. "Over 47 million people struggle to put food on the table, including 13 million children. We're renewing our commitment because this shouldn't be happening in the wealthiest nation on earth."

Beyond food security, Purple Gold Partners supported a variety of community development causes, including L.A.U.N.C.H for Life, where Jordan serves as Board Chair. L.A.U.N.C.H for Life is an award-winning youth mentoring organization that empowers young men aged 12-16 who need positive male role models, equipping them with the tools and community resources to launch into adulthood with resilience, compassion, and self-worth.

"Business doesn't exist in a vacuum," Jordan said. "If we're helping companies build stronger leadership teams, we should also be building stronger communities. This isn't a side initiative - it's core to how we operate, and we built it into our business from day one.”

About Purple Gold Partners:

Purple Gold Partners is a Richmond-based executive search firm founded by former Fortune 50 technology executives. The firm specializes in placing technology, product, and data/AI leaders, primarily in Financial Services and FinTech, while also serving consumer industries including Retail, Hospitality, and Restaurants. Learn more at www.pgtransform.com.

Ken Jordan
Purple Gold Partners
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Purple Gold Partners Renews "Hires for Hunger" After Feeding 50K Families in 2025

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.