Purple Gold Partners Renews "Hires for Hunger" After Feeding 50K Families in 2025

Richmond firm's social impact model fights food insecurity and supports youth mentoring

One in eight Americans faces food insecurity, yet it remains one of our country's most overlooked crises.” — Ken Jordan

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Gold Partners fed over 50,000 families in 2025 through its "Hires for Hunger" program and is renewing its commitment to fight food insecurity in 2026 with 2,500 meals donated for every leadership placement.The Richmond, VA-based executive search firm, founded by former Fortune 50 technology executives, donated approximately 10% of its 2025 revenue to community causes, with food insecurity as a key focus area. The firm's model ties business success to community impact. Every technology, product, data, AI, and transformation leader placed creates ripples throughout the community."One in eight Americans faces food insecurity, yet it remains one of our country's most overlooked crises," said Ken Jordan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Purple Gold Partners. "Over 47 million people struggle to put food on the table, including 13 million children. We're renewing our commitment because this shouldn't be happening in the wealthiest nation on earth."Beyond food security, Purple Gold Partners supported a variety of community development causes, including L.A.U.N.C.H for Life , where Jordan serves as Board Chair. L.A.U.N.C.H for Life is an award-winning youth mentoring organization that empowers young men aged 12-16 who need positive male role models, equipping them with the tools and community resources to launch into adulthood with resilience, compassion, and self-worth."Business doesn't exist in a vacuum," Jordan said. "If we're helping companies build stronger leadership teams, we should also be building stronger communities. This isn't a side initiative - it's core to how we operate, and we built it into our business from day one.”About Purple Gold Partners:Purple Gold Partners is a Richmond-based executive search firm founded by former Fortune 50 technology executives. The firm specializes in placing technology, product, and data/AI leaders, primarily in Financial Services and FinTech, while also serving consumer industries including Retail, Hospitality, and Restaurants. Learn more at www.pgtransform.com

