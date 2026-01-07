WiseTech Global and Elm Company collaborate on innovation and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia's logistics sector

(L-R) Vlad Bilanovsky, WiseTech Global and Hesham Alnasser, ELM Company sign MoU on the sidelines of the Saudi Supply Chain and Logistics Conference.

MoU to explore applying modern technologies to drive innovation and enhance the efficiency and overall performance of the logistics sector

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

We're delighted to collaborate with Elm to explore technology solutions that enhance operational performance, improve customer experience, and support the sector’s digital transformation journey.” — Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer at WiseTech Global

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), the world-leading developer of logistics execution and supply chain management solutions, and Elm Company , a leading provider of digital solutions for both public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia, have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in the logistics sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Under the MoU, both parties intend to explore and leverage modern technologies to drive innovation and deliver advanced technology solutions that enhance the efficiency and overall performance of the logistics sector, in line with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation objectives.The scope of the collaboration includes exploring digital solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience through technology solutions focused on simplicity, flexibility, and service quality.The collaboration also aims to support digital transformation efforts in the logistics sector through collaboration and knowledge sharing between the two parties, fostering integration in the development of technological solutions to deliver sustainable added value.The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi Supply Chain and Logistics Conference 2025 on 13 December, with Elm represented by Hesham S. AlNaser, Vice President – Logistics Products, and WiseTech Global represented by Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer.Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, Elm's Spokesperson and Vice President of Marketing, said: "Elm continues to play its role as a leading digital enabler for government entities and businesses in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, building strategic partnerships that drive the development of innovative digital solutions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of the logistics sector in line with future aspirations."Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer at WiseTech Global, said: "Saudi Arabia represents significant opportunities for growth and development in the logistics sector. We are delighted to collaborate with Elm to explore innovative technology solutions that enhance operational performance, improve customer experience, and support the sector’s digital transformation journey."About Elm CompanyTo obtain a photo of the official spokesperson or for more information about Elm Company, please visit elm.com.sa or contact: media@elm.saAbout WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics, global trade and supply chain industry globally. Our customers include over 17,000* of the world’s logistics companies across 193 countries, including 47 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide**.Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,700 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.* Includes customers on CargoWise and non-CargoWise platforms whose customers may be counted with reference to installed sites** Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global 3PLs & Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders ranked by 2023 gross logistics revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes – Updated 14 August 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.