24/7 Single lane closure for emergency zone work on Hawaiʻi Belt Road

Main, News Posted on Dec 31, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawai‘i — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue the emergency repairs on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19) with single lane closures over a 24-hour period as follows:

8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 5 through the end of day Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Milepost 11.6, vicinity of Pepe‘ekeo

8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7 through the end of the day on Thursday, Jan. 15 – Milepost 12.4-12.7, vicinity of Honomū Stream

8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16 through the end of the day on Monday, Jan. 19 – Milepost 13.6, vicinity of Honomū Road

8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 through the end of day on Tuesday, Jan. 27 Milepost 14.8-14.9, vicinity of Chin Chuck Road

Crews will work within a single lane closure to make the emergency repairs which will include compaction of the base of the road, installation of structural grids to stabilize the subsurface and repaving of the driving surface of the road. One lane will remain open throughout the closure with traffic alternated in the open lane.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii. For weekly lane closures go to https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/

# # #

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]