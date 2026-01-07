Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 337,796 in the last 365 days.

Night work for safety improvements resumes on Farrington Highway, Monday, Jan. 5

Posted on Dec 31, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the resumption of night work on Farrington Highway, from Nānākuli to Ko Olina, for safety improvements. 

One lane in each direction will be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. from Pōhakunui Avenue to Aliʻinui Drive. Crews will begin by closing the eastbound lane of Farrington Highway at 7 p.m.; the westbound lane will close at 8:30 p.m. Closures may be of the left or right lane.  

To accommodate morning commuter traffic, the eastbound lane on Farrington Highway will reopen at 4:15 a.m. daily. The westbound lane will reopen at 6:15 a.m.  

Remaining work for safety improvements consists of installation of shoulder rumble strips, pavement reconstruction and widening in appropriate sections, and relocation of drainage and signage to support the construction of proven safety countermeasures.  

The estimated completion date of this project is May 2026; this is revised from previously estimated March 2026. Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.   

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.  

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/. 

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new 

 

 

 

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Night work for safety improvements resumes on Farrington Highway, Monday, Jan. 5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.