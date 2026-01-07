Night work for safety improvements resumes on Farrington Highway, Monday, Jan. 5

Main, News Posted on Dec 31, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the resumption of night work on Farrington Highway, from Nānākuli to Ko Olina, for safety improvements.

One lane in each direction will be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. from Pōhakunui Avenue to Aliʻinui Drive. Crews will begin by closing the eastbound lane of Farrington Highway at 7 p.m.; the westbound lane will close at 8:30 p.m. Closures may be of the left or right lane.

To accommodate morning commuter traffic, the eastbound lane on Farrington Highway will reopen at 4:15 a.m. daily. The westbound lane will reopen at 6:15 a.m.

Remaining work for safety improvements consists of installation of shoulder rumble strips, pavement reconstruction and widening in appropriate sections, and relocation of drainage and signage to support the construction of proven safety countermeasures.

The estimated completion date of this project is May 2026; this is revised from previously estimated March 2026. Please note, all work and project completion dates are weather permitting and subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

