UNISOC Launches T9300 5G SoC with Upgraded Audio, Imaging, and Gaming Performance

T9300 Highlights

1. Octa-core CPU with dual Cortex-A78 at 2.4GHz, supporting Android 16, FHD+ 144Hz displays, achieving a score of 760K+ on AnTuTu V11.

2. 7th generation UNISOC Vivimagic imaging engine with 200MP cameras and enhanced image processing.

3. UNISOC Lyric Audio delivering Hi-Fi–grade audio.

4. UNISOC Miracle® Gaming engine offering light-flagship gaming experience.

5. 5G NR NTN satellite communications and 5G MBS broadcast services.

UNISOC officially launches the T9300, a high-performance 5G SoC designed to elevate mainstream audio-visual and gaming experiences. UNISOC T9300 supports 5G dual-SIM dual-standby and Android 16, and features the 7th generation UNISOC Vivimagic imaging engine with support for 200MP camera, 144Hz high-refresh displays, and Hi-Fi–grade audio. Powered by the UNISOC Miracle® Gaming engine, the T9300 reaches a score of 760K+ on AnTuTu V11. Integrated with 5G NR NTN satellite connectivity and 5G MBS broadcasting, it offers an upgraded 5G experience for global users.

Powerful Performance with 38% Higher Efficiency

Built on the 6 nm process, the UNISOC T9300 features an octa-core CPU (2×Cortex-A78@2.4GHz+6×Cortex-A55@2.2GHz), delivering a 38% power-efficiency improvement over its predecessor. The dual A78 high-performance cores boost responsiveness in data-heavy applications, multi-tasking, and other complex scenarios. Combined with dual-GPU architecture, UFS 2.2, and LPDDR4X, the T9300 delivers light-flagship performance and seamless user experiences.

Next-Level Imaging with 200MP Support

Equipped with the 7th generation UNISOC Vivimagic engine, T9300 features a quad-core ISP supporting up to 200MP imaging, 32MP@25 fps ZSL, and 20MP+20MP dual-camera configurations. Hardware Multi-Frame and Temporal Noise Reduction enables clearer night shots, and the new 3A 5.0 algorithms significantly improve details, dynamic range, and facial exposure accuracy. AI-powered RAW-domain Super Night XDR enhances low-light performance, giving mainstream devices near-flagship image quality.

144Hz High Refresh for Ultra-Smooth Visuals

UNISOC T9300 supports FHD+ 144Hz refresh rates and is compatible with various panels including 1.5K 90Hz displays. With HDR10+, VRR, and VideoPQ dynamic contrast tuning, the chipset delivers smoother visuals in apps, videos, and games, ensuring a stable and immersive viewing experience.

Hi-Fi Audio for an Immersive Listening Experience

Powered by UNISOC Lyric Audio, T9300 offers cleaner and more natural sound. The upgraded audio codec delivers SNR and THD metrics over 3dB better than competing solutions, while the integrated HiFi4 DSP enhances music and movie soundtrack with richer details. AI ECNS 1.0 and Echo Cancellation 3.0 improve voice clarity in calls; AudioZoom 3.0 and AudioFocus 1.0 enhance recording accuracy; and Spatial Audio 3.0 provides a more immersive stereo soundstage.

Smooth Gaming with 90 fps High-Frame Rendering

T9300 integrates the UNISOC Miracle® Gaming engine, optimizing scheduling, rendering, network latency, and system resources. Paired with the dual-A78 CPU architecture, mainstream titles like MLBB and Free Fire can run smoothly at up to 90 fps. Features such as SDR2HDR 2.0, Super Resolution, AI voice enhancement, and dedicated gaming audio modes further boost gameplay across various battery and network conditions.

UNISOC remains committed to continuous innovation, delivering high-value products and solutions for partners and global markets. With the launch of the T9300, UNISOC expands its 5G portfolio: the 8 series focuses on performance and endurance, while the 9 series brings cutting-edge technologies to users seeking premium experiences. UNISOC’s 5G chipsets have been shipped on a large scale in 88 countries and regions worldwide, and have completed network adaptation and field testing in 122 countries and regions.

