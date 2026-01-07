Latesh Patel of LP Realty Recognized for Leadership in Morrisville Real Estate

Latesh Patel, Founder of LP Realty in Morrisville

A real estate professional with nearly two decades of experience, Patel serves buyers, sellers, and investors in the Triangle market.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latesh Patel, founder of LP Realty , has been active in the Morrisville, North Carolina real estate market for nearly two decades. Focusing on luxury residential listings and commercial land deals, Patel and his team at LP Realty aim to guide clients through buying, selling, and investing decisions in the Triangle area.Patel's approach to real estate emphasizes client partnership, clear communication, and strategic negotiation. He works with various clients, including first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, and those involved in new construction and commercial development. His methodology focuses on understanding client needs and navigating market complexities.Since 2017, Patel has been recognized as a Top Zillow Agent in Morrisville. In 2023, he was named among the Top 100 agents in the Triangle. With over 800 transactions completed, Patel is known for delivering results for his clients. He is often described as professional, patient, and attentive to client interests in a dynamic market environment.For more information about Latesh Patel and LP Realty, please visit the official website or contact the office directly.

