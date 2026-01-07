SphereCard® Launches Digital Marketing Card Designed to Streamline Professional Introductions

SphereCard | NY, USA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SphereCard®, a new digital marketing card platform, has launched to help professionals and small businesses simplify how they share information and connect with clients. The platform consolidates contact details, service information, and booking tools into a single, shareable digital experience.

Professionals today often rely on multiple platforms—such as websites, social media profiles, booking links, and messaging tools—to communicate with potential clients. These fragmented touchpoints can create friction, leading to missed opportunities or unclear next steps.

“Professionals are looking for a more efficient way to move from introduction to engagement,” said company representatives. “SphereCard was developed to provide a unified space where clients can quickly understand who a professional is and how to take action.”

SphereCard functions as more than a digital business card. Users can share their profile via link, QR code, or NFC tap, allowing recipients to view services, contact information, and booking options in one centralized location. The platform also includes optional messaging, scheduling, and video communication features.

To support trust and transparency, SphereCard includes VeriSatisfied, a feedback and resolution system designed to help professionals collect verified client input. The platform also features the Find My SphereCard marketplace, where consumers can search for professionals and leave feedback, helping service providers increase visibility and credibility.

SphereCard is structured around six core pillars: Credibility, Communication, Visibility, Booking, Trust, and Referrals. This framework is intended to guide potential clients from initial introduction to confirmed engagement with minimal friction.

For example, a consultant meeting a prospective client can instantly share their SphereCard, allowing the client to review services and schedule a meeting without navigating multiple platforms.

As professionals continue operating across both in-person and digital environments, SphereCard aims to provide a streamlined alternative to traditional business cards and scattered online profiles.

“SphereCard is designed to support professionals who want a more organized and actionable way to present themselves,” company representatives added. “It brings key information together in a format that is easy to share and easy for clients to use.”

