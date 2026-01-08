Arden’s Garden's New FOCUS+ Functional Juice Ready to Support New Year's Resolutions

Want more clarity and focus in 2026? Arden's Garden FOCUS+ functional juice is created to help with clarity and presence for everyday activities, a special scenario, or keeping focus on those New Year's resolutions.

Most People Lose Focus and Abandon Their New Year's Resolutions this month, and Arden's Garden Offers Some Supportive Recommendations

FOCUS+ fits into daily rituals that make resolutions last. If 2026 is the year Americans decide to also take back their health, the answer is not complicated. Intentionally eat more whole foods.” — Leslie Zinn, CEO, Arden's Garden

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS+™, Arden's Garden's newest functional, plant-based beverage, is designed to support mental clarity and help busy minds feel more present in 2026. In a world defined by constant notifications, endless multitasking, and mental overload, Arden’s Garden saw an opportunity to create something new and different—a clean, functional juice designed for focus rituals and everyday presence.As the new year begins and Americans recommit to begining healthy routines, Arden’s Garden—a premium cold-pressed juice and wellness company rooted in metro Atlanta for 30 years—encourages increasing your consumption of plant-based whole foods, and reduce the amount of ultraprocessed foods to improve your health as a New Year's resolution."New Year’s resolutions often fail because they ask people to overhaul everything at once,” said Leslie Zinn, CEO of Arden’s Garden. “FOCUS+ was created to support one simple, powerful intention: showing up with more clarity and focus each day. It’s a purpose-driven functional beverage made with plants and adaptogenic herbs people have trusted for generations, delivered in a way that fits modern life."A FUNCTIONAL JUICE BUILT WITH INTENTIONFOCUS+™ is a cold-pressed, fruit-forward juice made with a thoughtful blend of functional mushrooms, roots, herbs, and real fruit—crafted to support mental clarity, sustained energy, and daily focus rituals.“Mushrooms in juice may sound unexpected, but these aren’t your average pizza toppings,” Zinn added. “Functional fungi have been used across cultures for centuries. We’ve blended them in a way that’s approachable, effective, and genuinely enjoyable to drink.”The vibrant flavor profile of green apple, pineapple, peach, and tamarind brings familiarity and brightness, while the functional ingredients do the deeper work:• Lion’s Mane – Traditionally used to support mental clarity and focus• Reishi – Recognized across cultures for helping manage everyday stress• Cordyceps – Supports endurance and sustained energy• Turkey Tail & Chaga – Provides resilience and immune-supporting properties• Ashwagandha & Bacopa – Herbal allies for balance and concentration• Green Tea Extract – Includes caffeine with L-theanine for smoother, naturally energizing support—without the jitters or Quitters Day " is January 9th this year, a date proclaimed by National Today as the day in which most individuals lose their focus and abandon their New Year's resolutions. According to a writer for Psychology Today , they recommend instead choosing a mindful direction over an exact destination, focusing on progress not perfection, using the "if then" principle vs. absolutes to support setbacks, checking in with yourself monthly on needs for shifts, and redefining failure as feedback not a conclusion.“Instead of trying to do it all at once, focus on function and intention,” said Zinn. “FOCUS+ fits into the kind of daily rituals that make resolutions last. If 2026 is the year Americans decide to also take back their health, the answer is not complicated. Intentionally eat more whole foods (mostly plants) every day - more than you did the day before. Maybe start with an all-plant-based smoothie, because one small habit, repeated daily, can change a life.”EXPANDING ACCESS TO PLANT-POWERED CLARITYNow available in more than 1,400 Publix locations and 19 of Arden's Garden brick and mortar stores. FOCUS+ continues Arden’s Garden’s mission to make functional, whole-food wellness accessible—without sacrificing flavor. As lifestyle-driven health challenges continue to rise nationwide, Arden’s Garden emphasizes that meaningful change doesn’t require perfection—just small, consistent choices made daily.“If 2026 is the year people choose presence over burnout, Focus+ is here to support that journey—one bottle, one ritual, one focused moment at a time,” Zinn said.ABOUT ARDEN’S GARDENArden’s Garden is a leader in cold-pressed juices, smoothies, functional shots, and better-for-you foods. Founded in 1995 in Atlanta, GA by Arden Zinn, the company began with a vision to bring health and wellness to the community through nutritious, accessible options. What started with a single kitchen juicer has grown into a second-generation, woman-owned business with 19 neighborhood locations and an expanding retail presence across the Eastern United States and beyond.Rooted in juice and built with purpose, Arden’s Garden is WBENC-certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher certified. Products can be found in more than 3,000 retailers including Publix, Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. Learn more at ardensgarden.com and follow @ardensgardenatl on social media.

