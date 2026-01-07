DishNinjas Announces Expansion of Professional Starlink Installation Services to 12 Midwest States
Professional Starlink installation by DishNinjas for residential and commercial customers across the United States.
Starlink installation routed through the attic by DishNinjas to ensure clean cable management and a professional finish.
Professional residential and commercial Starlink installation services now available for homeowners and businesses across the Midwest region
The expansion addresses growing demand for reliable satellite internet across the region. Residential installations for homeowners start at $399-$899, while commercial solutions for businesses begin at $899 and scale based on business requirements. All installations include comprehensive site assessment, professional deployment, system testing, and post-installation support.
DishNinjas provides:
Residential installation for homeowners in homes and properties
Commercial installation for businesses including retail, offices, warehouses, and industrial facilities
Multi-location business solutions with pooled data management for companies
Site optimization for Midwest weather and terrain
Post-installation support and maintenance for homeowners and businesses
"Homeowners and businesses deserve professional installation," said a DishNinjas spokesperson. "Not DIY. Not guessing. Professional expertise that ensures optimal performance from day one."
The company operates through a network of professional installation teams across all 50 states. Each team is trained in site assessment, mounting techniques, weatherproofing, cable management, and system optimization for both residential homeowners and commercial business operations.
For more information: www.DishNinjas.com | 1-888-269-1902
About DishNinjas:
DishNinjas provides professional Starlink installation services nationwide for residential homeowners and commercial businesses. The company specializes in customised site assessment, expert deployment, equipment integration, and post-installation support across all 50 states.
Andrew Zdunich
DishNinjas
support@dishninjas.com
