DishNinjas Announces Expansion of Professional Starlink Installation Services to 12 Midwest States

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DishNinjas, a leading provider of professional Starlink installation services, today announced expansion across the Midwest region. The company now serves Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Kansas with expert residential and commercial installation services for homeowners and businesses.The expansion addresses growing demand for reliable satellite internet across the region. Residential installations for homeowners start at $399-$899, while commercial solutions for businesses begin at $899 and scale based on business requirements. All installations include comprehensive site assessment, professional deployment, system testing, and post-installation support.DishNinjas provides:Residential installation for homeowners in homes and propertiesCommercial installation for businesses including retail, offices, warehouses, and industrial facilitiesMulti-location business solutions with pooled data management for companiesSite optimization for Midwest weather and terrainPost-installation support and maintenance for homeowners and businesses"Homeowners and businesses deserve professional installation," said a DishNinjas spokesperson. "Not DIY. Not guessing. Professional expertise that ensures optimal performance from day one."The company operates through a network of professional installation teams across all 50 states. Each team is trained in site assessment, mounting techniques, weatherproofing, cable management, and system optimization for both residential homeowners and commercial business operations.For more information: www.DishNinjas.com | 1-888-269-1902About DishNinjas:DishNinjas provides professional Starlink installation services nationwide for residential homeowners and commercial businesses. The company specializes in customised site assessment, expert deployment, equipment integration, and post-installation support across all 50 states.

